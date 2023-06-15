Hurry! Amazon just slashed $1,300 off this 65-inch Samsung OLED TV

The Samsung S95C OLED TV is here, and it's awesome. But if your budget can't stretch to account for a $3000 OLED TV, there's another great option for you.

The Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV is $1,697 at Amazon right now. This TV cost $2,999 at launch, meaning it's now been discounted by a huge $1,300. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. (Best Buy offers the same price.)

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,697 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $1,300 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. If this deal sells out, you can also get it from Best Buy for $1,699.

Before the Samsung S95C took its place, the Samsung S95B QD-OLED was on our list of the best OLED TVs on the market.

In our Samsung S95B OLED review, we were impressed by this TV's performance across the board. Covering 100% of the Rec.709 color gamut and achieving a Delta-E score of 3.0184, this TV replicates colors very accurately. And it reached a peak of 1,050 nits of brightness, which is incredible for an OLED. Everything we viewed on the Samsung S95B OLED looked fantastic, from detailed scenes to colorful landscapes.

The 60-watt speakers on the Samsung S95B deliver a good audio experience. Sound effects, dialogue and music were crisp and distinct in our testing, and there's some decent bass on show. There's no need for one of the best soundbars here unless you're a serious audiophile.

The Samsung S95B is also a great gaming TV. We measured an extremely low lag time of 9.2ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate. There's support for all the major gaming features we look for: HDMI 2.1, FreeSync Premium, VRR and ALLM.

The downside to the Samsung S95B is that sacrifices true blacks for that improved brightness. If you're craving perfect blacks, opt for something like the LG C3 OLED instead — but if you want an OLED TV you can actually use in a brightly lit living room, the Samsung S95B is it.

The Samsung S95B is at its lowest price ever, so now's the time to pick one up. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.