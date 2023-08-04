Hurry! Amazon just slashed 50% off the best gaming monitor we’ve tested

If you want to upgrade your PC gaming setup, one of the best gaming monitors is a must. And lucky for you, our favorite model has just seen a huge price cut over at Amazon.

The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor is just $349 at Amazon right now. This is a huge $450 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this monitor. I highly recommend snapping this deal up before it disappears.

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $349 @ Amazon

The Razer Raptor is the best overall gaming monitor you can buy. The 27-inch monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 165Hz resfresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. In our Razer Raptor 27 review, we called it a gorgeously designed monitor with a stellar screen.

Price check: $688 @ Best Buy

The top spot on our list of the best gaming monitors goes to Razer. In our Razer Raptor 27 review, we praised this monitor's gorgeous display, quick response time and excellent design.

The Raptor produced some impressive results in our tests. We saw an average brightness of 295 nits, 162% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and a Delta-E score of 0.23 (where lower is better). Everything we viewed on the screen from games to word documents looked crisp and clear, and you have full control over HDR settings, brightness and contrast. Its 1440p resolution also means you won't have to have an extremely high-powered PC to achieve high frame rates.

The Razer Raptor's design is also a winner. The bezels are almost invisible, giving you more screen real estate. And while the stand is non-removeable and takes up a considerable amount of desk space, this monitor is very sturdy. We also love that the stand hides cables and can rotate 90 degrees, making the ports incredible easy to access.

The Razer Raptor 27 is pretty close to perfect in our books, and it's a great time to buy now that it's been heavily discounted. If you're hungry for more sales, check out our PC gaming deals coverage.