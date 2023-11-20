Hurry! AirPods Max just dropped $100 in Black Friday sales

It's been a while since I've seen a price drop this big on Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones. As popular as they are for comfort, style (which comes in a vibrant choice of color options), and sound quality to rank as one of the best headphones, the high-end price tag continues to be a stretch.

Luckily, though, the AirPods Max have dropped to $449 at Amazon right now. That’s a very worthwhile $100 saving over their normal $549 price tag. Although that's not the biggest saving I've seen (they dropped to $429 in September 2022), this is the biggest discount I've seen in the last few months. Best Buy has a similar deal.

As you'll see in our AirPods Max review, they offer luxurious construction, great sound and fantastic noise cancelation. It's easy to see how the AirPods Max have landed a spot on both our best headphones and best noise-canceling headphones lists. They're pricey, but if you love Apple's trademark style and simplicity, they're an excellent buy.

Although they're not the best-sounding headphones out there for serious audiophiles, the AirPods Max still deliver very high quality sound. We also love the Spatial Audio feature. This tracks the position of your head, bringing a surround sound experience to your ears.

Apple's noise-canceling tech is strong. It effortlessly blocks out the sound of world outside, but doesn't beat the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones ($429), which rank top of the best noise-canceling headphones I've ever tested.

For everyday users, though, the AirPods Max are very substantial — if you commute or work in a noisy area, you won't be disappointed by the ANC performance on the AirPods Max.

The AirPods Max the perfect audio partner for an Apple iPhone, iPad or MacBook. They pair instantly with Apple devices and can even be controlled via your Apple Watch. If you're playing music from your iPad or HomePod Mini, they can hand off playback to your AirPods Max headphones so your music won't be interrupted when you leave the house. $449 is the lowest price I've seen on the AirPods Max so far this year.

Don't forget to bookmark my best Black Friday headphone deals to keep track of all the latest price drops.