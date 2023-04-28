Huge spring sale at Dell knocks $750 off the excellent XPS 15

April is rapidly coming to a close and if you're looking for a killer end-of-the-month sale, Dell is offering a massive discount on one of our favorite Windows laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 15 on sale for $1,149. That's a whopping $750 off and one the best laptop deals we've seen. It's worth noting that Dell Memorial Day sales will start in a matter of weeks, but we don't foresee this laptop getting significantly cheaper.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,899 now $1,149 @ Dell

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen for this machine.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. While we do recommend opting for the OLED display, even if you can't splurge on the upgrade the XPS 15 won't disappoint.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, our machine was more than capable of handling heavy workloads. The laptop never stuttered or slowed, even with over 20 open Chrome tabs, a YouTube video, and Slack running in the background. Simply put, this is a multi-tasking beast. (Our review unit featured the same specs as the configuration on sale, but our test config sported an OLED display).

Casual gamers will also be happy to know that the RTX 3050 graphics card means this rig can also serve as a decent gaming laptop. When benchmarking Sid Meier's Civilization VI on the laptop, the game reached 40 frames per second at 3.5K resolution. The game ran at 60fps at 1080p resolution. While this title isn't really demanding, those are still solid frame rates that most non-gaming laptops can't match.

Unfortunately, there are no Dell coupons that stack with this sale, but make sure to follow our Memorial Day sales guide for more deals in the coming weeks.