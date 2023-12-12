Amazon Echo Show devices are on sale from just $39 — 5 deals I'd buy now

Echo Show devices are on sale at Amazon, with deals starting from $39. These smart displays make excellent gifts, plus they're an excellent way to start or expand your own smart home.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) for $104 at Amazon. We rank the Echo Show 8 as the best smart display on the market. It has a large display that's easy to view from a distance, without compromising its compact design. Add in the 13MP wide-view camera, fast processor and built-in smart home hub interface and you have a near-perfect device. Plus, it's at its lowest price ever right now.

There are plenty more deals to choose from, so keep scrolling for my top picks. Plus, see the holiday laptop deals I'd recommend.

Echo Show deals — Top deals

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39.

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen): was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $104 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is now on sale for just $169. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos, and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.