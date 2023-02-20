High-end iPad Pro 2022 just got slashed to its lowest price ever

If you've been looking for a high-end iPad at a discount price, then today's Presidents' Day sales have you covered.

That's because the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 is now $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab); that price might seem high but it's actually $200 off the model with a generous 1TB of storage space. And if you want to go bigger, then you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is another $200 in savings. Don't delay as we suspect these deals will be snapped up pretty quickly.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/1TB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

(opens in new tab) 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/1TB): was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

In our iPad Pro 2022 review we had nothing but praise for Apple's high-end tablet. Sure it's expensive but you Apple's Liquid XDR display with ProMotion that allows for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a neat desing with exceptional build quality, and the mighty M2 chip.

That chip can be found in the likes of the MacBook Air M2 and offers a very impressive blend of performance and efficiency; for people looking to use the iPad Pro as a work machine, it's got more than enough power. And the M2 chip is also good for powering games the normal A-series silicon of the iPad range can't handle.

Add in extras like the latest Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard and you've got a device that's pretty much great for creative work and play.

The only real downside is the iPad Pro, arguably, can't yet replace a laptop for overall productivity. And if you have an iPad Pro from 2021, the M2 version won't be a huge upgrade.

But everywhere else the iPad Pro shines, including in battery testing: it got 10 hours, 39 minutes out in the Tom's Guide battery test.

So if you're after one of the best tablets around, check out this deal. And take a look at out iPad deals page for other options.