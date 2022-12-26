15 best after-Christmas sales you need to see today

The holiday season is almost over. Or so you think. Retailers are now pushing after Christmas sales, which in many cases are nothing more than an extension of their holiday deals. These post-Christmas deals will be available for the next few days and while I'm not expecting to see any new price lows, I'm pleased to see some of my favorite Cyber Monday sales making a comeback.

Smart TVs, for instance, are back on sale from $79 at Amazon. Likewise, many MacBooks are up to $400 off at retailers like B&H Photo and Best Buy. Many kitchen appliances are also back on sale matching the price lows we saw back post Thanksgiving.

That said, there are some deals worth skipping. Below, I'm listing the best 15 after Christmas deals I've seen this week. I'll be updating this page as more deals are unveiled.

Best after Christmas deals right now

(opens in new tab) Alexa devices: deals from $27 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Outside of Prime Day, the holiday season is the best time of year to buy any Alexa-powered device. For instance, right now Amazon has practically all of its Alexa devices on sale from $27. Even the newly-launched 2022 Echo Dot w/ Clock is on sale for $39 (opens in new tab) and it comes with a free Amazon Smart Bulb.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you're not familiar with this brand. The iLife V3s Pro is our favorite budget robot vacuum. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner around. Make sure to click the on-screen digital coupon (located below the sale price) to lower its price from $159 to $109.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso sale: deals from $127 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is knocking up to 30% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its after Christmas sales. After discount, deals start from $127. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $127 (opens in new tab) (was $169). We named it the best Nespresso machine (opens in new tab) you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. By comparison, Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad (64GB/2022): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever (in select colors only).

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best possible wireless earbuds you can buy. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we said they Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler offers some of the best active noise-cancellation in any wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. In our Bose 700 review (opens in new tab), we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review (opens in new tab), we said the large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14 Pro OLED Laptop: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

There are a lot of cheap laptops on sale these days. However, if you want a laptop with a little more horsepower — one that won't buckle if you try to open two apps — then this is a reliable pick. With its beautiful 14-inch 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) OLED display, thin bezels, and svelte profile, the VivoBook 14 Pro looks like a $1,000 laptop, but costs much less. In our Asus VivoBook 14 Pro review (opens in new tab), we said this notebook is great for day-to-day office work, but also ideal for entertainment. It sports a Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for just $449, which is actually $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday proper.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7: was $599 now $498 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has one of the best Pixel deals we've seen this week. You can get the Pixel 7 for just $498. That's the second-lowest price we've seen for this unlocked phone at Amazon. (It was $486 on Black Friday). In our Pixel 7 review (opens in new tab), we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. This is a killer value.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $599 bedding set! I was supposed to buy a new bed this holiday season, but I didn't because I bought a new OLED TV. However, the bed I wanted is still on sale. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

