Grab an Echo Show 5 for just $45 right now at Amazon

The 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 just hit its lowest price ever

Echo Show 5 on a yellow table in front of a house plant
(Image credit: Future)

The 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5 is a great bedside smart device. It’s compact, it has a camera to make video calls, and it can be used to control your lights and other smart home devices. It’s also great as an alternative to a Fire tablet for kids.

Right now, you can purchase this great smart display at a fraction of its cost — the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is just $44 on Amazon. This is its lowest ever price and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month, so there’s no better time to buy than now.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon
The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's now at its lowest price ever. 

The Echo Show 5 is up against tough competition considering all the other smart speakers Amazon offers. But as we noted in our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review, there are plenty of features that allow it to hold its own.

This smart display has a 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display and a 2MP camera. This makes it a great bedside device — it’s a great alarm clock, and you can use the camera to video call your loved ones before bed. Adding to this, the 4-watt speaker makes it good for listening to ambient sounds before falling asleep or listening to the news in the morning.

The Echo Show 5 comes in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue. This range means it’ll fit in well in any room. If you opt to spend $10 extra on the Kids Edition, you can even get it in Chameleon Green.

We think this is one of the best January sales at the moment — but if you’re not sure, check out our list of the best Alexa speakers to find your perfect voice assistant.

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 
