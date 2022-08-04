Google Pixel 6a just hit an all-time low at Amazon

There are a ton of great back to school sales out there, with so many ways to save on the latest and best gadgets. However, it's not often that one of those deals is for our best cheap phone that has been out less than a month.

Right now, Prime members can get the 128GB Google Pixel 6a on sale for just $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the $499 MSRP, its lowest price ever, and one of the best Pixel 6a deals we've seen. The Google Pixel 6a is so good that we called it the best phone for under $500, and this version is unlocked so you can take it to the network of your choice. Heads up, you might have to sign into your Prime account to see this deal. It's on sale for $436.52, but you get an extra $37.52 off during checkout via the digital coupon. (Log into your Prime account and tick the coupon box underneath the retail price).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (128GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. The price on Amazon is now $436, so technically you save a little money no matter what. But if you log in to your Amazon Prime account, you get a coupon for $37. Just click it (it's located underneath the retail price), and enjoy a brand new Pixel smartphone for under $400. In our Pixel 6a review (opens in new tab), we called it the best sub-$500 phone out there.

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range smartphones we have seen — ever. It takes excellent photos despite its sub-$500 price tag, features a bright display and fits nicely in your pocket with its compact size. Plus, you get the power of Google's Tensor chipset without breaking your bank. We may call the Pixel 6a mid-range, but it sits firmly on the list of our best phones — period.

Of course, the Google Pixel 7 series is already confirmed to arrive before the end of the year. While details are still pretty scarce, that might put you off buying a new Pixel phone just yet. Then again, you still may never get a phone this good, this cheap. If you want an affordable Android phone, this is the deal for you.

Need more tech before school starts again? Make sure to check out our ultimate back to school guide so you have everything you need before the summer ends.