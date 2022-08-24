Google Pixel 6a is seriously tough — and now cheaper than ever

In our Google Pixel 6a review, we praised the budget phone for its excellent camera performance, bright display and impressive design. But there's even more: it’s a rather durable smartphone and is now cheaper than ever, having dropped below $400.

Starting with the durability side of things, serial gadget tester and torturer JerryRigEverything (opens in new tab) put the Pixel 6a through a series of tests to see how robust the affordable smartphone is. The YouTuber found that the Pixel 6a stands up well to scratches on its glass screen cover, chassis and camera housing.

The Pixel 6a also survived JerryRigEverything’s flex test, something which other budget to mid-range phones can’t always endure. Admittedly, the plastic back panel — the flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones use glass backs — can be scratched with a sharp knife, but it isn't likely to crack as glass can do if dropped on a hard surface.

With IP67 dust and water resistance, as well as the use of an aluminum frame, the Pixel 6a should survive all manner of bumps and knocks, as well as a dunk in some water; we don’t recommend you take the phone into a pool with you, though. Again, such durability isn’t something we normally expect from phones that sit below the $500 mark, let alone under $400.

Speaking of price, on Amazon the Google Pixel 6a has been reduced to $399 (opens in new tab), across all three colors: Sage, Chalk and Charcoal. That’s a $50 saving, merely a few months after the phone was released.

Amazon is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. At $399 for all three colors, you can now get the phone for $50 less than before, further cementing its position as the best sub-$500 phone out there.

As such, what was already one of the best cheap phones is now even more affordable. Not only that, but you’ll be getting a smartphone with Google's ideal take on Android 12 (and with Android 13 coming soon) and with all the brains of the Tensor chip.

Now, the Pixel 6a isn’t perfect — but then no phone is, even the likes of the mighty iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But for the price, it’s a killer smartphone and a worthy entry into our best Android phones list, rubbing shoulders with far more expensive models.

In short, if you want a capable, durable and affordable phone then you really should consider the Google Pixel 6a.