Get Starfield for just $31 thanks to this epic Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Starfield is set to release this week after an early access period for deluxe edition owners began last Friday. And let me tell you, Bethesda’s new sci-fi RPG doesn’t disappoint. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, we’ve just spotted a suite of Xbox Game Pass deals that will give you access at a seriously discounted price.

For a limited time, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $31 at Amazon. That’s a total saving of 30%, and one of the best deals on the popular gaming subscription we’ve spotted all year. Alternatively, if you’re a PC gamer, you can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $20. And if you don’t need the online perks that come with the Ultimate tier, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for Console is $20 at Target.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44 now $31 @ Amazon

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $31 at Amazon. This awesome service gives you access to a library of must-play titles, including brand new releases from Xbox Game Studios such as Starfield and Forza Motorsports (due to release on Oct. 10). Plus, it also comes with PC games and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well. It's an essential service for Xbox owners.

Price check: $31 @ Target | $44 @ Best Buy

Often referred to as one of the best deals in gaming, Xbox Game Pass is a membership service that gives you access to a rotating library of games that includes some of the best Xbox Series X games, as well as classic Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles. The Ultimate tier throws in access to various PC games and all the benefits of an Xbox Live Gold membership including online play.

One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that new releases from Xbox’s own stable of development studios hit the service on day one. And since Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media in 2021, that now includes Bethesda titles. From this Friday (Sept. 6), Starfield will be included in the Xbox Game Pass library. So, with this deal, you can enjoy the epic space-set RPG for a full three months for just $30 — that’s a Labor Day deal that is going to be hard to top.

Starfield isn’t the only blockbuster Xbox game set to arrive on Game Pass in 2023 either. On October 10, Forza Motorsport will arrive on the service, and this simulation racer looks set to raise the bar for the genre once again. Between its stunningly realistic visuals and its deep array of customization options, it’s surely going to challenge Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 for pole position in any ranking of the best racing games of the console generation.

Be sure to grab this Xbox Game Pass discount while it lasts so you can enjoy Starfield and Forza Motorsports over the next few months and spend less than half the price of a brand-new game. Also, be sure to check out our ongoing Labor Day live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest deals as the long holiday weekend continues.