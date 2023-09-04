I've been covering Labor Day sales for over a decade — here's the 25 deals I recommend

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Happy Labor Day, all! Deals editor Louis here taking over the live blog on this cloudy/humid morning in New York. There are a ton of sales happening today, so let's jump right into things. It's not often you see deals on the PS5. However, right now there are two pretty cool discounts you can get. Dell has the PS5 Disc Console on sale for $499. It comes with a free $75 Dell eGift Card, which you can use to buy games, accessories, or anything else you may need at Dell. Alternatively, Best Buy has the PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle on sale for $509. That's $50 off and a pretty sweet deal if you're buying your first (or second) PS5 console. PS5 Disc w/ $75 gift card: for $499 @ Dell

PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle: was $559 now $509 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Amazon) One of my favorite smart home deals from Amazon has made a comeback just in time for Labor Day. The retailer is offering Echo speakers from $24 , and you get a free Sengled smart bulb with many of the speakers too. The smart bulb can be controlled using the smart speaker, meaning you can set up automatic light shows, put your lights on a timer or turn off your lights at night without getting out of bed. Echo Smart Home bundles: deals from $24 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Future) If you’re looking to seriously upgrade your setup this Labor Day, you’re in luck. The Samsung S95C is one of the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed, and it’s been slashed in price in time for the holiday. In our Samsung S95C OLED TV review, we praised this model’s impressive brightness, excellent picture quality and easy cable management thanks to Samsung’s One Connect box. We also think this is the best gaming TV you can buy — it has a super low lag time of 9.2ms and can reach a refresh rate of 144Hz when used as a PC gaming monitor. The Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for $500 off at Amazon right now — some third-party retailers on Amazon are offering bigger discounts, but stock is extremely limited. Samsung S95C 55” 4K OLED TV: was $2,497 now $1,999 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Future) The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. They've dipped as low as $269 in the past, but that was a very limited deal. Priced at $299, they're a must if you want the best noise cancelling headphones around. Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon