Live
I've been covering Labor Day sales for over a decade — here's the 25 deals I recommend
Save on Apple, iRobot, LG, and more
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. It's also the last major retail holiday before Black Friday. As a result, Labor Day sales tend to offer slightly better prices than say the 4th of July or Memorial Day. That's not to say every Labor Day sale is an all-time price low, but shoppers can rest assured that today's deals are likely the best prices we've seen to date.
I've been covering retail holidays like Labor Day for over 10 years. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to separate the good deals from the bad ones. In this live blog I'll be curating the best Labor Day deals available on items we recommend, devices we've tested, and gadgets we personally own or use every day. From the best budget OLED TV to our favorite coffee machines, I'm looking at all of today's sales and spotlighting the ones I think merit your attention.
Not all deals will be easy to vet, so if something's on sale now, but has been a few bucks cheaper before, I'll call that out. Likewise, I'll price check items we list on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other major retailers. So before you go about your holiday, here are the best Labor Day sales available now.
Best Labor Day sales
- BOGO video game sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
- Smart TVs w/ free Echo Pop: from $64 @ Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
- Roku 65" Plus 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy
- LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $1,099 now $699 @ Nectar
- MSI Cyborg w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Sony OLED TV w/ PS5: deals from $1,497 @ Amazon
- Verizon: iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 5, more for free
Shop all Labor Day sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $64, Alexa devices from $19
- AT&T: up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro Max/Galaxy Z w/ trade-in
- Best Buy: MacBooks from $899, smart TVs from $64
- Dell: laptops from $299, desktops from $449
- HP: up to 67% off laptops, headsets, and monitors
- Lenovo: tablets, ThinkPads, desktops from $229
- Microsoft: up to $400 off Surface, Xbox bundles, more
- Nectar: Editor's Choice mattress from $399
- Overstock: storage, wall decor, bedding from $9
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z series preorders
- Sleep Number: mattresses from $999, BOGO 50% off sheets
- Walmart: save on Dyson, Microsoft, Shark, more
Happy Labor Day, all! Deals editor Louis here taking over the live blog on this cloudy/humid morning in New York. There are a ton of sales happening today, so let's jump right into things.
It's not often you see deals on the PS5. However, right now there are two pretty cool discounts you can get. Dell has the PS5 Disc Console on sale for $499. It comes with a free $75 Dell eGift Card, which you can use to buy games, accessories, or anything else you may need at Dell. Alternatively, Best Buy has the PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle on sale for $509. That's $50 off and a pretty sweet deal if you're buying your first (or second) PS5 console.
PS5 Disc w/ $75 gift card: for $499 @ Dell
PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle: was $559 now $509 @ Best Buy
One of my favorite smart home deals from Amazon has made a comeback just in time for Labor Day. The retailer is offering Echo speakers from $24, and you get a free Sengled smart bulb with many of the speakers too. The smart bulb can be controlled using the smart speaker, meaning you can set up automatic light shows, put your lights on a timer or turn off your lights at night without getting out of bed.
Echo Smart Home bundles: deals from $24 @ Amazon
If you’re looking to seriously upgrade your setup this Labor Day, you’re in luck. The Samsung S95C is one of the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed, and it’s been slashed in price in time for the holiday. In our Samsung S95C OLED TV review, we praised this model’s impressive brightness, excellent picture quality and easy cable management thanks to Samsung’s One Connect box. We also think this is the best gaming TV you can buy — it has a super low lag time of 9.2ms and can reach a refresh rate of 144Hz when used as a PC gaming monitor. The Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for $500 off at Amazon right now — some third-party retailers on Amazon are offering bigger discounts, but stock is extremely limited.
Samsung S95C 55” 4K OLED TV: was $2,497 now $1,999 @ Amazon
Ok, so this isn't a dollar-off discount, but if you were planning on buying the Galaxy Galaxy Watch 6 or the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Best Buy is bundling them with a free $50 Best Buy eGift card. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said the new watches seem like the most polished Samsung smartwatches yet with truly substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and slimmer design. Make sure to check out our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison to find out the main differences between Samsung's new watches.
Galaxy Watch 6 w/ free $50 GC: from $299 @ Best Buy
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic w/ free $50 GC: from $399 @ Best Buy
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. They've dipped as low as $269 in the past, but that was a very limited deal. Priced at $299, they're a must if you want the best noise cancelling headphones around.
Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
This isn't an all-time price low. The 48-inch LG A2 4K OLED TV hit $569 last Black Friday. However, even at $649 this is an epic and rare deal on an OLED TV that we recommend. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers outstanding picture quality, a great smart TV platform, and solid sound, plus low input lag. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Heads up, the refresh rate is only 60Hz (120Hz is better) and there are just three HDMI ports. But otherwise this is a great deal. Note that this 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy
🚨 LOWEST PRICE EVER! I'm starting our Labor Day sales live blog with one of the best deals I've seen in all of 2023. Right now you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That's the cheapest it's ever been and an epic value for students, Mac fans, or just about anyone in need of a new laptop. Best Buy offered it at this price in August, but it was a members-only deal. It's now available to anyone. Amazon still has the previous-gen 13-inch MacBook Air M1 on sale for $749 (also an all-time price low), but if you can afford to pay a bit more — the M2 chip is the better investment. Again, that M1 MBA is solid if you're strapped for cash, but the M2 for $899 is the deal I personally recommend. If you're on the fence, check out our MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1 guide by our computing expert Tony Polanco for a side-by-side comparison.
MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $949 @ B&H Photo
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.