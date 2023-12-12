Get $200 off a king size Purple Mattress with this last-chance holiday deal

The Purple Original is the best-selling signature mattress for the well-known sleep brand, and right now you can get your hands on a king size bed for less. Head to Purple today and you'll save $200 on the Purple Original with a king reduced to $1,599 (was $1,799). That's a Black Friday-worthy price and one we might not see again closer to Christmas.
Our panel of testers rate the Purple Original as one of the best mattresses for comfort and support, and our Purple Original mattress review found that it doesn't trap heat like other memory foam boxed mattresses either. While some sleepers may find it difficult to adjust to the slightly unusual feel (caused by the brand's own GelFlexGrid technology), the Purple mattress has excellent pressure relief and couples will benefit from its top-notch motion isolation.
The Purple Original comes on a 100-night trial and has a 10-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns. While Purple mattress deals do sometimes throw in free gifts, such as pillows, that offer isn’t currently available. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best mattresses in a box for less and before Christmas, then jump on this sale while it's still around.
The Purple Mattress by Purple
Was: from $799
Now: from $599 at Purple
Saving: Up to $200
Summary: The Purple Original is superb for side sleepers thanks to the cushioning support it provides to the hips, shoulders, and knees, though its medium-firm feel should suit most sleepers. It's also a great bed for those who suffer from aches and pains, as the 2” surface layer adapts to your movements to constantly relieve aching joints. As well as delivering contouring comfort, the brand’s innovative Gel Flex grid technology also dissipates heat, making the best memory foam mattresses for a cooler night’s sleep. In the Tom's Guide review of the Purple Original, our reviewers found that the mattress is ideal for couples as its polymer technology reduced motion transfer well. While we did feel that the edge support could have used some improvement (our reviewers felt they were sinking when they sat on the edge of the bed), our experience with this mattress has been largely positive.
Price history: Purple mattress sales happen most months, but the brand can be a little frugal with its discounts compared to rivals such as Nectar and DreamCloud. The current deal on the Purple Original remains the same as their Black Friday deal, meaning this is a final chance to get a Purple Original at holiday prices before Christmas. The discount on a king ($1,599 down from $1,799) beats Purple’s average deals, which range from 10-15% off.
Benefits: 100 night trial | 10 Year warranty | Free shipping