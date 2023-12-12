Get $200 off a king size Purple Mattress with this last-chance holiday deal

The Purple Original is the best-selling signature mattress for the well-known sleep brand, and right now you can get your hands on a king size bed for less. Head to Purple today and you'll save $200 on the Purple Original with a king reduced to $1,599 (was $1,799). That's a Black Friday-worthy price and one we might not see again closer to Christmas.

Our panel of testers rate the Purple Original as one of the best mattresses for comfort and support, and our Purple Original mattress review found that it doesn't trap heat like other memory foam boxed mattresses either. While some sleepers may find it difficult to adjust to the slightly unusual feel (caused by the brand's own GelFlexGrid technology), the Purple mattress has excellent pressure relief and couples will benefit from its top-notch motion isolation.

The Purple Original comes on a 100-night trial and has a 10-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns. While Purple mattress deals do sometimes throw in free gifts, such as pillows, that offer isn’t currently available. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best mattresses in a box for less and before Christmas, then jump on this sale while it's still around.