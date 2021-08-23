Future Fit personal training app just $19 for the first month

Even if you own the best smartwatch on the market, getting into shape isn't easy. Fortunately, there's an app that can help whip you into shape with real personal trainers who are on call to build the perfect workout regimen for you.

Future Fit is an app that connects you to personal trainers around the world. For a limited time, you can get the first month of service for just $19. That's 87% off and the best deal we've seen from Future Fit. Subsequent months are $149/month for the full-service app. View Deal

Future Fit is an app that connects you with a network of elite personal trainers. Trainers provide audio coaching as well as customized workout plans to help you achieve your goals. When you first begin, you'll have a FaceTime call with your trainer to set your fitness goals. Your trainer will then be on-call for you sending you workouts each week along with video messages. You can switch trainers or jump on a FaceTime call at anytime.

The service isn't cheap. Future Fit commands a $149/month price tag. However, today's deal knocks the price of the first month down to just $19. (You can cancel your membership at anytime after your first month).

Currently, the app only works with the Apple Watch. If you don't own an Apple Watch, Future Fit will loan you one at no extra cost. You'll need to leave a $199 deposit, which will be refunded after you return the watch. (Alternatively, you can use your own watch, just make sure to check out our Apple Watch deals guide for the best sales).

Once you begin your workout plan, you'll send your trainer your workouts/activity level and they'll be able to tweak your regimen accordingly. Just take note — this deal is only valid through the end of the month.