Forget the $89 AirPods — this is the AirPods Prime Day deal to get

If you're ready to take the AirPods Pro plunge, an Amazon Prime Day deal has a price that's hard to beat on the best wireless earbuds from Apple. Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for $80 off (opens in new tab) their regular price.

The $169 sale price for the AirPods Pro isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model. But it's close enough to that $159 all-time low to still be quite the bargain.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $169. That's $80 off and just shy of the lowest price ever of $159. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with active noise cancellation.

The AirPods Pro stand out for their great active noise cancellation feature. Because they're sweat- and water-resistant, they make for great workout companions, too. Best of all, the AirPods Pro are comfortable to wear with a semi-custom fit, and that MagSafe-friendly charging case can keep your buds powered up. (That's a good thing, since battery life compared to other wireless earbuds is just about the only knock against the AirPods Pro.)

The only reason not to jump on this best Prime Day AirPods deal is that the AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to be coming later this year. They're likely to feature an all-new design that ditches the trademark AirPods stems, and the earbuds could add some fitness tracking features.

If none of those changes are important to you, though, and if you value big savings over new technology, it's hard to pass up a pair of AirPods Pro for $169. It certainly tops another attractive Prime Day offer, in which you can pick up the standard AirPods for $89 (opens in new tab), since those earbuds lack active noise cancellation.

