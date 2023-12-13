Every Apple Watch is Black Friday cheap right now — where to find the best deals

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. I own the Apple Watch 8 and I use it for practically everything. If have your eye on Apple's new flagships, Amazon and Best Buy are offering epic discounts on the entire Apple Watch family.

For instance, right now you can get the Apple Watch 9 on sale for just $329 at Amazon. (Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal). That's the same price Amazon offered on Black Friday and it beats all other competing prices right now. That's not the only Apple Watch on sale. I've rounded up all the best deals you can get right now across multiple retailers.

Best Apple Watch holidays deals

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. If you don't see it, try checking a different color.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. If you don't see it, try checking a different color.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture. We found the new S9 processor delivers increased performance and a lengthy 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. This more powerful chip also enables the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together. You can use this for answering calls, responding to texts, pausing music and more.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports a lot of improvements over its predecessor. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it has an even brighter screen, making it easier to see your stats on the move, even in direct sunlight. The screen on the Ultra 2 goes up to 3,000 nits compared to 2,000 nits on the original model.

Finally, if you're on a budget the Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best Apple Watch value you'll find. In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review, we praised the wearable for a wide variety of reasons. For starters, we love its up-to-date processor which keeps it ticking along nicely, and it also runs WatchOS 9 which is a big upgrade. Plus, the new low-power mode is great for stretching your battery life when you’re going to be away from a charger for an extended period of time.