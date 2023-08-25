Epic MacBook Air sale knocks all models to their lowest prices — just in time for Labor Day

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy. Apple is currently offering three models: the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air M1, the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air M2, and the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air M2. If you were to buy them from the Apple Store, the laptops would set you back $999, $1,099, and $1,299 respectively.

Fortunately, this is prime shopping season for laptops as we have plenty of last-minute back to school sales happening at the same time as early Labor Day sales. As a result, every MacBook Air is now on sale at its lowest price ever. You read that correctly, between Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo — you can get any MacBook Air and rest assured it's now at its lowest price ever. Without further ado, here are the best MacBook deals right now.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

Which MacBook is right for you?

The MacBook Air 15-inch is a seriously awesome laptop. The MacBook Air 13 M2 is our current choice for the best laptop on the market, but the new 15-inch version is even better. Plus, this MacBook has six speakers for a more immersive audio experience compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air.

In our MacBook Air 15 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers solid performance for everyday computing while its 15-inch display is great for watching videos and browsing the web. Toss in exceptional 15-hour battery life and an overall elegant design, and the MacBook Air 15 is a huge winner.

If you're on a very tight budget, the MacBook Air M1 is still a very capable laptop that could still last you for a few years. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Finally, if you want the best value possible, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is unbeatable at its full price and an even bigger value at $899. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop offers an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Still not sure which laptop is best? Check out our MacBook Air 15 vs MacBook Air 13 guide for a full breakdown of Apple's laptops.