Epic MacBook Air sale knocks all models to their lowest prices — just in time for Labor Day

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy. Apple is currently offering three models: the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air M1, the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air M2, and the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air M2. If you were to buy them from the Apple Store, the laptops would set you back $999, $1,099, and $1,299 respectively.
Fortunately, this is prime shopping season for laptops as we have plenty of last-minute back to school sales happening at the same time as early Labor Day sales. As a result, every MacBook Air is now on sale at its lowest price ever. You read that correctly, between Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo — you can get any MacBook Air and rest assured it's now at its lowest price ever. Without further ado, here are the best MacBook deals right now.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It was $100 off earlier, which makes this the second-lowest price we've seen for it.
Price check: $1,229 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
My Best Buy Plus members: This epic price is for My Best Buy Plus members only ($49/year). You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus via this link. It's essentially Best Buy's version of Amazon Prime. Otherwise, non-members pay $949, which is still an epic deal. The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Price check: $949 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
Which MacBook is right for you?
The MacBook Air 15-inch is a seriously awesome laptop. The MacBook Air 13 M2 is our current choice for the best laptop on the market, but the new 15-inch version is even better. Plus, this MacBook has six speakers for a more immersive audio experience compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air.
In our MacBook Air 15 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers solid performance for everyday computing while its 15-inch display is great for watching videos and browsing the web. Toss in exceptional 15-hour battery life and an overall elegant design, and the MacBook Air 15 is a huge winner.
If you're on a very tight budget, the MacBook Air M1 is still a very capable laptop that could still last you for a few years. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Finally, if you want the best value possible, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is unbeatable at its full price and an even bigger value at $899. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop offers an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
Still not sure which laptop is best? Check out our MacBook Air 15 vs MacBook Air 13 guide for a full breakdown of Apple's laptops.