Epic Black Friday TV deal — get a 55-inch OLED for $796

With Black Friday deals now live at practically every major retailer, it can be hard to spot the good offers. However, if you're in the market for a new big-screen TV, we've found the perfect deal for you.

You can now get the LG A2 55-inch OLED Smart TV for $796 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a cool $100 off and the most affordable 55-inch OLED TV we've ever seen. Note: Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab), but appears to be sold out online.

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab) (of a 48" model) we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. With built-in Google Assistant/Alexa Support it couldn't be easier to use for streaming on all your favorite apps. The only thing to watch out for is the 60Hz refresh rate. Perfect for streaming, it is not ideal for top level gaming.

In our LG A2 OLED review (using the 48" model), we were full of praise for its outstanding picture quality wide viewing angles, perfect blacks and very good color reproduction for the price. While we would always recommend getting one of the best soundbars the base audio of this TV also impressed us.

The A2 is powered by LG's WebOS system, and this was a good thing in the mind of our reviewer who described it as, "a clean, well-organized interface for navigating the TV and accessing its features."

There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED for gamers in particular. While a low latency mode is welcome, the 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1 are not ideal. However, those who aren't into gaming will not need to worry one bit.

