LG C2 OLED — our favorite TV — hits lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals don't get much better than this! Our best TV has crashed to its lowest price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy.

The LG C2 65-inch OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy right now, and Amazon offers the same price. If you shop at Best Buy, you'll get a couple of freebies including a 30-day trial of FuboTV and 3 months of Apple TV Plus, so this is the retailer we'd go for (unless you want to take advantage of Prime shipping.)

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This discount drops the 65" LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price. (You can also get it at Amazon for the same price).

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $896 @ Amazon

Want the best TV on a budget? The 42" LG C2 OLED is $896 at Amazon right now, just a hair above its lowest ever price of $893.

We gave this TV five-stars in our LG C2 OLED review. It's perfect in almost every aspect. The only faults we could find are that it's not as bright as the premium LG G2 OLED, and the C2 doesn't have an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV 4K content.

It's all positives from here on, though. The LG C2 OLED has incredible picture quality, with a super-wide range of colors and deep, rich blacks. Sound is pretty good too, especially thanks to the TV having Dolby Atmos support. (And the sound is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the speakers are packed into a TV that's only 1.8 inches thick.)

As well as being the best TV in general, the LG C2 OLED is also our best gaming TV. Lag time is almost non-existent. There's a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. No matter what you're playing, this TV won't let you down.

