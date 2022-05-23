Epic Best Buy Memorial Day sale — 65-inch 8K TV for just $999

We all know Memorial Day is a great time to pick up a new TV. However, Best Buy currently has one of the biggest Memorial Day TV sales of all time.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 65-inch 8K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $2,000 off and one of the best 8K TV deals of all time. In fact, it's one of our favorite Best Buy Memorial Day sales available now.

LG 65" 8K TV: was $2,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 99 Series is the first 8K TV we've ever seen sell for under $1,000. The 2020 TV features LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. At $2,000 off, it's the cheapest 8K TV ever.

The biggest caveat is that there's just not a lot of compelling reasons to buy an 8K TV. With little content other than travelogues and nature videos, 8K is somewhat of a phantom format. Nevertheless, if you're still interested in 8K and looking for a new TV, this could be the deal for you.

The biggest caveat is that there's just not a lot of compelling reasons to buy an 8K TV. With little content other than travelogues and nature videos, 8K is somewhat of a phantom format. Nevertheless, if you're still interested in 8K and looking for a new TV, this could be the deal for you.

