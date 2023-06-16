EOFY mattress sales: Huge discounts on Koala, Eva and more

By Stephen Lambrechts
published

Save hundreds on top mattresses

Koala mattress
(Image credit: Koala)
MORE EOFY DEALS

1. EOFY laptop deals
Up to 62% off Lenovo machines

2. EOFY TV deals
Massive savings on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs  

3. EOFY phone deals
Save on Apple, Samsung and Google flagships

4. EOFY HP deals
Up to 72% off laptops, PCs and accessories

In Australia, the popularity of mattress-in-a-box brands like Koala, Eva and Emma Sleep has grown exponentially in recent years, with many Aussies embracing the convenience of having a comfy mattress delivered right to their doorstep.

While most mattress-in-a-box options are priced quite reasonably to begin with, we've found that the brands listed above are always quick to discount their products during any major sales event, and that's exactly what's happened now for EOFY.

Better still, the fact that each of these brands offers an extended risk-free trial (lasting between 100 and 365 nights) is sure to bring peace of mind to even the most nervous buyers. After all, what better way to find out if a mattress is right for you than to actually sleep on it in the comfort of your own home? Add to this a 10-year warranty, and the chances of you sleeping soundly are even higher.

Currently, Koala is slashing up to 25% off mattresses and up to 30% off everything else, meaning you can redo your whole bedroom and save big in the process. 

Eva is also holding its own sale, with big savings on mattresses, including AU$375 off its Comfort Classic Mattresses and other deals. 

Emma Sleep has also gone all out for EOFY, with discounts up to 55% off and the ability to receive free product on selected purchases. 

Better hurry though — these EOFY mattress deals won't last for long!

EOFY mattress sales: Best deals right now

Koala | up to 25% off mattresses; 30% off everything else

Koala | up to 25% off mattresses; 30% off everything else

Right now, Koala is offering discounts of up to 25% off on its range of mattresses, with its famous Koala Mattress available from just AU$749 AU$599.20 for a single. Additionally, sofa beds are up to 30% off and bed bases are currently discounted by 20%. Mattresses include 120-day money-back guarantee. Read our Koala Calm As mattress review to see how we rate this brand.

View Deal
Eva | up to AU$375 on mattresses, plus deals on pillows, frames and more

Eva | up to AU$375 on mattresses, plus deals on pillows, frames and more

Eva is currently offering a huge AU$375 discount on its Comfort Classic Mattress, meaning it can be yours from just AU$900 AU$525 for a single. Additionally, its Premium Adapt Mattress, Bed Frame and Everyday Sofa are all individually discounted by AU$125. Mattresses include 365-day money-back guarantee. We've reviewed the Eva Premium Adapt mattress and rate it highly too.

View Deal
Emma Sleep | up to 55% off select items + bonus gift on some mattresses

Emma Sleep | up to 55% off select items + bonus gift on some mattresses

On top of offering huge discounts across all of its mattresses, including a massive 55% off its Emma Diamond Premium Mattress, Emma Sleep is also giving customers free inclusions on selected purchases, like free pillows on the Emma Zero Gravity Mattress or a free mattress topper on the Emma Comfort Mattress. Mattresses include 100-night money-back guarantee.

View Deal
Ecosa | up to 35% off sitewide

Ecosa | up to 35% off sitewide

Apart from offering a generous 35% off on its Pure Mattress, Ecosa is also discounting practically everything else on its site. There are bed frames, sofa beds, baby cot mattresses, pillows and much more bedding-related items to be had for less. Ecosa offers a 100-night trial for its mattresses and a 15-year warranty.

View Deal
Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for over a dozen years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such mags and sites as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases, listening to vinyl and other non-hipster stuff.