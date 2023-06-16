EOFY mattress sales: Huge discounts on Koala, Eva and more

1. EOFY laptop deals
In Australia, the popularity of mattress-in-a-box brands like Koala, Eva and Emma Sleep has grown exponentially in recent years, with many Aussies embracing the convenience of having a comfy mattress delivered right to their doorstep.
While most mattress-in-a-box options are priced quite reasonably to begin with, we've found that the brands listed above are always quick to discount their products during any major sales event, and that's exactly what's happened now for EOFY.
Better still, the fact that each of these brands offers an extended risk-free trial (lasting between 100 and 365 nights) is sure to bring peace of mind to even the most nervous buyers. After all, what better way to find out if a mattress is right for you than to actually sleep on it in the comfort of your own home? Add to this a 10-year warranty, and the chances of you sleeping soundly are even higher.
Currently, Koala is slashing up to 25% off mattresses and up to 30% off everything else, meaning you can redo your whole bedroom and save big in the process.
Eva is also holding its own sale, with big savings on mattresses, including AU$375 off its Comfort Classic Mattresses and other deals.
Emma Sleep has also gone all out for EOFY, with discounts up to 55% off and the ability to receive free product on selected purchases.
Better hurry though — these EOFY mattress deals won't last for long!
EOFY mattress sales: Retailer quicklinks
- Koala: Save up to 25% off mattress and 30% off everything else
- Eva: Save up to AU$375 on mattresses and more
- Emma Sleep: Save up to 55% off and free products on selected purchases
- Ecosa: Up to 35% off all products
EOFY mattress sales: Best deals right now
Koala | up to 25% off mattresses; 30% off everything else
Right now, Koala is offering discounts of up to 25% off on its range of mattresses, with its famous Koala Mattress available from just
AU$749 AU$599.20 for a single. Additionally, sofa beds are up to 30% off and bed bases are currently discounted by 20%. Mattresses include 120-day money-back guarantee. Read our Koala Calm As mattress review to see how we rate this brand.
Eva | up to AU$375 on mattresses, plus deals on pillows, frames and more
Eva is currently offering a huge AU$375 discount on its Comfort Classic Mattress, meaning it can be yours from just
AU$900 AU$525 for a single. Additionally, its Premium Adapt Mattress, Bed Frame and Everyday Sofa are all individually discounted by AU$125. Mattresses include 365-day money-back guarantee. We've reviewed the Eva Premium Adapt mattress and rate it highly too.
Emma Sleep | up to 55% off select items + bonus gift on some mattresses
On top of offering huge discounts across all of its mattresses, including a massive 55% off its Emma Diamond Premium Mattress, Emma Sleep is also giving customers free inclusions on selected purchases, like free pillows on the Emma Zero Gravity Mattress or a free mattress topper on the Emma Comfort Mattress. Mattresses include 100-night money-back guarantee.
Ecosa | up to 35% off sitewide
Apart from offering a generous 35% off on its Pure Mattress, Ecosa is also discounting practically everything else on its site. There are bed frames, sofa beds, baby cot mattresses, pillows and much more bedding-related items to be had for less. Ecosa offers a 100-night trial for its mattresses and a 15-year warranty.