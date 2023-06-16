EOFY mattress sales: Huge discounts on Koala, Eva and more

MORE EOFY DEALS 1. EOFY laptop deals

In Australia, the popularity of mattress-in-a-box brands like Koala, Eva and Emma Sleep has grown exponentially in recent years, with many Aussies embracing the convenience of having a comfy mattress delivered right to their doorstep.

While most mattress-in-a-box options are priced quite reasonably to begin with, we've found that the brands listed above are always quick to discount their products during any major sales event, and that's exactly what's happened now for EOFY.

Better still, the fact that each of these brands offers an extended risk-free trial (lasting between 100 and 365 nights) is sure to bring peace of mind to even the most nervous buyers. After all, what better way to find out if a mattress is right for you than to actually sleep on it in the comfort of your own home? Add to this a 10-year warranty, and the chances of you sleeping soundly are even higher.

Currently, Koala is slashing up to 25% off mattresses and up to 30% off everything else, meaning you can redo your whole bedroom and save big in the process.

Eva is also holding its own sale, with big savings on mattresses, including AU$375 off its Comfort Classic Mattresses and other deals.

Emma Sleep has also gone all out for EOFY, with discounts up to 55% off and the ability to receive free product on selected purchases.

Better hurry though — these EOFY mattress deals won't last for long!

EOFY mattress sales: Best deals right now