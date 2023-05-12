EOFY sales 2023 in Australia: When they start and what to expect

Australia's end of financial year is coming up on June 30, which means now is the time to start putting a little money aside for what will surely be some cracking EOFY sales.

As always, a new Australian financial year will kick off from July 1, which means retailers will be looking to clear out all remaining stock from the last financial year before that date. That means you can expect drastic price reductions across a wide variety of products in the weeks leading up to the big day.

We're talking huge discounts on everything from books and games, to big-ticket items like laptops, cameras, TVs and even fridges.

So whether you're in the market for something simple, like a new pair of headphones, or are looking to overhaul your entire home with new appliances, the month of June is the best time to buy those things. Simply put, there's no better price than clearance price.

Of course, with so many Aussie retailers holding EOFY sales, finding the biggest discounts isn't always easy. Luckily, this ain't our first rodeo, so we'll be on-hand in the weeks leading up to the end of financial year to bring the best deals to your attention as we find them.

EOFY sales: Which retailers will take part?

While it's too early to know what will be offered in terms of discounts during the EOFY sales of 2023, we're expecting to see huge deals from many of the same retailers that took part last year.

For your reference, here's a list of what Australia's biggest retailers offered during last year's EOFY sale. To be clear, this year's offerings may end up being entirely different. That said, this list of quicklinks is a good indicator of the kinds of deals and discounts we can expect from EOFY sales in 2023.

EOFY sales 2023: What is it and when does it take place? In Australia, the end of financial year is June 30. Once the calendar has changed to July 1, a new financial year will have started, and individuals and business will have until October 30 to file their tax returns for the previous financial year with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). So where do the EOFY sales fit within all this? Good question — in the lead up to EOFY, Australia's retailers will try and move as much of the previous year's remaining stock as possible, which is why so many perfectly good items are marked down to near-clearance prices. That not only gives Aussie consumers the chance to save big on products they've had their eye on, it also gives them one more opportunity to buy tax-deductible items for work before the financial year is up. Typically, Australia’s EOFY sales kick off on or around June 1 and run until the end of the month on June 30. That said, some retailers will have been known to start their EOFY sales earlier by slashing their prices from the end of May. Still, it's our opinion that the best EOFY deals usually arrive in June, so don't be afraid to wait a little for a better deal to come along.

EOFY sales 2023: What to expect

Looking to save money on electronics? You're bound to find plenty of amazing deals and discounts during this year's EOFY sales.

Based on the tax-time deals we've covered in previous years, we're expecting massive savings on all kinds of tech items during EOFY 2023. That means price reductions on laptops and computers, headphones, gaming consoles and peripherals, TVs, smartphones and tablets, small and large appliances, cameras, beauty products, smart home devices and much more.

Obviously, every retailer is different. That said, we've come to expect discounts as big as 50% off on larger items during EOFY sales, and up to 70% on smaller ones like books and games.

Our advice? Bookmark this page and come back regularly, because we'll be continually populating it with all sorts of deals and discounts throughout the month of June. You won't want to miss out!