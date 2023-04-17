The Premium Adapt Mattress is a brand new, higher end offering from Eva. It’s more expensive than the Eva Comfort Classic but offers a range of extra features. The mattress isn't perfect, but has a lot to offer, and allows deep customisation of your sleep experience. Even better, Eva offers a long 365-night trial period.

Eva is an Australian company that sources its mattresses from China-based manufacturers and other international suppliers. Eva doesn't just sell mattresses — it also has a big range of other related products, such as beds, bedding, bedside tables, couches, tables and more.

The Eva mattress lineup itself only has two models — the original Comfort Classic Mattress, and the newer (but more expensive) Premium Adapt Mattress. Eva stands out as offering a fantastic 365-day trial period, so you can have no worries about being stuck with a dud. If you want to check one out in person first anyway, the only option is the Myer store in Sydney's CBD.

Eva sent us the king-sized Premium Adapt Mattress for this review, which is the higher-end offering with some unique adjustable layer options.

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS REVIEW IN BRIEF

Adjustable layers for the ultimate comfort match

Removable and washable cover

Top-notch edge support

Mattress preference is a very personal thing, so Eva has made the Premium Adapt with two flippable and swappable top layers that can be used to fine tune your comfort levels. That's a good thing, because the default configuration (medium-soft) didn’t suit all sleepers in our testing. But with a little friendly help from the Eva customer support team, we were very easily able to personalise the mattress until it was one of the best we have slept on.

Eva Premium Adapt specs Type: Foam upper layers over pocket springs

Materials: Foam, polyester, steel

Firmness: Medium-soft (5/10)

Height: 32cm

Trial period: 365 nights

Warranty: 10 years

RRP: AU$1,300 - AU$1,950

The Premium Adapt mattress is also backed up by a 365-night trial period, and a 10 year warranty. The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress only comes in Double, Queen or King sizes, but you can add on a half-and-half firmness configuration for an additional AU$200 — if you live in Victoria that is, as Eva is still working to bring that option to other states.

Our Eva Premium Adapt testing period included scorching summer heat and cool autumn nights – breathability is excellent, and it didn’t feel too hot or cold at any point. The Eva Premium Adapt has excellent side wall support, which means you don’t tend to roll towards the sides when getting in and out of bed, and can sit on the edge without it sagging.

Keep in mind the Premium Adapt is a very substantial mattress at 32cm thick, and weighing in at an above-average 45kg for the double, 55kg for the queen and 60kg for the king. Notably the mattress needs to be used on a solid base (including slats) — not on a sprung or adjustable bed base.

Underneath the foam comfort layers, the Eva mattress uses a five-zone pocket spring layer for the base support, with a focus on excellent spine alignment. We did find the underlying pocket spring layer very firm, so side sleepers especially may have to reconfigure the softness of the top layers to avoid feeling it. Read on for our full thoughts but, all in all, the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress is a great option — especially for those who want to fine tune their comfort.

Tall, plush, and adjustable, the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress offers a unique mix of features (Image credit: Future)

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS REVIEW: PRICE AND DEALS

On the higher end of the price scale

Half-and-Half configuration option available

365-night trial period

The Eva Premium Adapt offers a lot of extra features over the original Eva Comfort Classic Mattress, but does cost up to twice as much. For example, the Comfort Classic in a queen size has an RRP of AU$900, while the Premium Adapt is AU$1,640. Bump that up to a king and the Premium Adapt is AU$1,950 while the Comfort Classic is AU$1,000.

In the broader mattress market the pricing is on par (or better than) the competition, such as the flippable top layer, all-foam Koal Calm As Mattress, which is AU$59 more in the queen size, or AU$50 more in the king.

The Eva Premium Adapt is only available in three sizes, skipping the single options altogether. Below are the prices for each Premium Adapt mattress option:

• Double: AU$1,300

• Queen: AU$1,640

• King: AU$1,950

The price of the Eva mattresses includes free delivery, as well as a generous 365-night trial period. That’s a standout length of time compared to most competing brands, which typically offer lesser 100- or 120-night trials. If you do want to return the mattress and live in a metro area, Eva will organise a free pickup by a charity. For those in regional areas (which includes Tasmania), Eva will refund you if the mattress is donated to an ACNC-registered charity, or work to find another solution.

The Eva mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, which includes any sag more than 3.5cm with no weight applied. That’s pretty standard, depending on the mattress type, and gives decent peace of mind that your Eva mattress is going to be comfortable for a long time.

Keep in mind that we have quoted RRPs for the prices given, but Eva often runs sales throughout the year that can save you a decent amount of money. Eva also offers a Student Beans AU$50 discount on the Comfort Classic Mattress, and various bundle deals if you also want to buy other furniture such as a bed.

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS REVIEW: MATERIALS

CoolMax + polyester washable top layer

Two swappable foam comfort layers

Five-zone pocket spring base support

While we have slept on some amazingly comfortable all-foam mattresses like the Koala Calm As, pocket springs can typically better accommodate the varied support needed from head to toe. It often comes down to personal preference, but we have found that pocket springs tend to give a bit more internal airflow, which aids warm sleepers. The downside is that pocket springs are generally heavier, and don’t have the same deeper give and decrease of motion transfer of an all-foam mattress.

The Eva Premium Adapt uses a washable CoolMax + polyester top cover, which helps wick away moisture and keep you cool during summer. The underlying comfort layers are all foams of different types, namely air memory, MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and cloudfoam. Below that is density foam, to provide a layer of support before the pocket springs. All the foams used are CertiPur-US certified materials, which mean they are safe and non toxic.

The Premium Adapt Mattress has a removable, machine washable top layer (Image credit: Future)

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS REVIEW: FIRMNESS AND COMFORT

Up to nine firmness options with swappable layers

Tom’s Guide firmness rating of 6 out of 10

Excellent spine and overall support

Eva rates the Premium Adapt Mattress as medium-soft in the default configuration, and softer than the Eva Classic Comfort Mattress. As shipped, swapping the top layers can only be positioned to increase the firmness. If you want it even softer, then you can reach out to the Eva support team, who can help you customise your comfort, and ship out additional foam topping layers. You can make a new layer request every 30 days, but that still leaves plenty of time to fine tune your comfort during the 365-day trial. Eva has a video (opens in new tab) available that shows how swapping the layers works.

Of course, softness feels different for everyone and, in our testing, the Eva Premium Adapt generally comes across firmer than the meltingly soft foam layers would suggest. This comes back to the underlying base layer of pocket springs, which is quite firm. Flopping onto the mattress can be somewhat jarring, as the top layers don’t provide a lot of cushioning before the very firm base is felt. This makes the Premium Adapt Mattress very solid for getting in and out of (or say, walking on if you're so inclined), but takes a bit of getting used to compared to a mattress with a foam or softer pocket spring base layer.

It also means that side sleepers may tend to have pressure areas such as the hips or shoulders sink through the upper foam layers, and not get enough support before resting on the firm base. This leads to a strange situation where the mattress feels too firm, but only because it is too soft. Swapping the layers doesn’t necessarily help and, for example, putting the underlying support layer on top leaves the mattress feeling both too firm in terms of that initial sinking-in feeling, and doesn’t provide enough cushioning overall. Fortunately this particular issue can be easily solved with a firmer support layer from Eva, which helps spread the load on any pressure points.

In general we loved the options to swap the layers, but what if you want an option that Eva doesn't offer? The good news is that the upper layers are standard size, so can be substituted for your own preferred mattress topper if desired. We tested out the Premium Adapt with a memory foam topper (that we already owned) zipped inside, and it all lined up perfectly. This means those who already own a mattress topper they love can incorporate it into the Premium Adapt, giving even more comfort customisation.

The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress has swappable, flippable layers that give fine-tuned comfort customisation options (Image credit: Future)

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

Cool in hot weather

Minimal motion transfer

Great spine alignment

Some aspects of mattress comfort are very subjective, whereas other performance metrics are more easily quantified. We’ve gone through all the important factors to help provide a deeper understanding of the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress features, and how they might help improve your sleep.

It’s important to note that while the Premium Adapt Mattress might be perfect for many buyers as is, you need to be prepared to go through the customisation process if not. That includes testing out layer changes and swaps for an extended period, because sometimes an immediate change can seem off, even if more comfortable longer term.

Overall though, the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress offers an excellent mix of features, and the standout ability to customise your comfort, and it’s hard to imagine many people would not be able to find the perfect sleep setup. If you want a visual walk through, Eva has a short video (opens in new tab) about what went into the design of the Premium Adapt Mattress.

Setup

Score: 3 / 5

For those who have not had the mattress-in-a-box adventure before, it can be a fun experience. The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress comes in a single large box, with a grab handle on one end and wheels on the other. Especially if opting for the king size, the box is a monster and the whole thing weighs in at over 60kg. While it’s delivered to your door, you do need to handle the rest, and having two people available is helpful.

While the Eva mattresses may be made of high-end materials, the box it comes in is a disappointment. The handle snapped off when the delivery duo were wheeling the it along the footpath, and they had to carry it the rest of the way. Helpfully, they offered to bring it through the door, and positioned it standing end up.

Unfortunately, as was discovered later, the Eva box uses wheels with external metal brackets and cheap exposed screw heads with raised sharp edges. These screw heads did a great job of grating significant scratches into the wooden floors of our test space. This was a letdown compared to other brands we've tested, which have had much higher quality boxes and no exposed metal or sharp bits.

Getting the mattress out of the box and unrolled on the bed is easy enough, and releasing it to quickly expand will never get old. Out of the plastic wrap, moving the mattress needs some care due to the higher-than-average weight. This isn’t helped by the lack of hand-holds on the side of the mattress — they are only included on each end. This makes sliding it into position (or later rotating the mattress) much harder than if there were handles on the sides. This oversight is disappointing considering the overall premium nature of the mattress — especially since the more affordable Eva Comfort Class Mattress has side handles (though it omits end handles).

The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress has no side handles, only end handles, making it hard to move and rotate (Image credit: Future)

One other minor issue was that our inner comfort layer cover was missing the zipper pull tab. It still worked fine but we needed to add a pull tab extension to be able to use it. Taking the cover off the layer is not needed for swapping or flipping the layers, but is needed if washing the cover. Even with pull tabs, the zippers can be a bit awkward to hang on to as you zip all the way around. Adding pull tab extensions to the other zippers actually made zipping and unzipping the layers much easier, and is certainly worthwhile if swapping the layers a lot. The zippers themselves are decent quality, with smooth operation that should hold up for a long time. But the zipper ‘tape’ (the fabric on each side) is attached close to the teeth elements, leaving the remainder easy to catch in the zipper, jamming it up. For a premium product, we would typically expect to see an extra layer of stitching to ensure the zipper can’t catch at all.

One other quirk of the Eva Mattresses is that it is recommended to be used on “flat, solid surfaces that provide air circulation.” In other words, it should be used on a bed base with solid slats (no more than 8cm apart), and not on flexi or sprung slats, or adjustable bed bases. That’s a reasonable recommendation, but keep in mind that your warranty is void if this recommendation is not followed, which means some buyers would also need to get a new bed, or install new slats.

The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress is notably tall at 32cm, so you will need deep-sided sheets and mattress protectors. The sizing is accurate, but even so sheets can be tight to fit, but then stay in place very well with no wrinkling. The height also means the mattress sits quite high on a bed (which this tall reviewer loves), which may be a consideration for shorter people.

Off-gassing

The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress uses CertiPur-US certified materials that are non toxic (Image credit: Future)

Score: 5 / 5

Any volatiles trapped in with the mattress are released when it’s opened, so a plastic-type odour is not unexpected. The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress is excellent in this regard, with very little smell that quickly dissipated. Eva recommends waiting at least three hours before sleeping on the mattress, and we found that by that stage there was almost no residual smell. After a day or two we couldn't smell anything even pressed right up to the surface. The mattress is certified to use safe with non-toxic materials used, so what little smell produced is not harmful at all.

The Premium Adapt Mattress takes about 48 hours to reach 90% of its final height, but it’s perfectly comfortable and near indistinguishable from its final form after just a few hours.

Pressure relief

Score: 4 / 5

Two reviewers of different height and weight slept on the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress during testing. Overall the mattress does a great job, with the caveat, of course, that you may need to fine tune the experience. As we previously noted, we found that the topping layers could be too soft by default (even when switched around) for side sleeping, and a firmer base layer is needed to better spread the load into the very firm pocket-spring base. This can be alleviated with a firmer support layer but, for heavier sleepers, the top comfort layer may also need to be swapped for a firmer option to avoid sinking too far.

Overall, the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress configuration we were provided did a great job of keeping the spine aligned when side sleeping, thanks to the zoned support. Stomach and back sleepers will find the mattress excellent, as it provides great support, while also maintaining appropriate sleep posture. With longer-term use, we found the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress helped reduce back pain and stiffness, and was a big improvement over a mattress with fewer areas of zoned support, or without customisable comfort.

Temperature regulation

The top layer on the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress uses CoolMax fabric for enhanced temperature regulation (Image credit: Future)

Score: 4.5 / 5

Even with air-conditioning, a hot mattress can make a scorching Australian summer miserable. Even when cooler weather prevails, a lack of airflow or moisture wicking can quickly build up humidity, leading to clammy sleeping.

Overall, the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress did an excellent job of maintaining a steady sleep temperature across hot and cold nights. The surface layer is great at wicking moisture for hot sleepers, and being able to wash the cover layer is a real bonus.

Keep in mind that a mattress protector is recommended by Eva, and the exact type you choose will affect how hot the mattress feels. We recommend using a quality breathable protector made with cotton or bamboo, so the underlying mattress layers can still do their job unhindered. That said, we also tested the mattress with no protector (just a cotton sheet) and found it very comfortable, so it would be reasonable to go without a protector and just wash the mattress top layer more frequently.

Motion transfer

Score: 4 / 5

While not quite as good as foam, or fixed-layer mattresses, the Eva Premium Adapt does quite a reasonable job at decreasing motion transfer. Generally speaking one sleeper won’t be disturbed from normal movements of another sleeper.

We slightly reduced the score here, though, because we found the multiple swappable layers of the mattress (while fantastic) tended to mildly increase motion transfer. Even zipped securely into place, the layers can move separately to each other a small amount, which pulls the layer tighter across a larger area. In normal use this is virtually unnoticeable (especially compared to the tendency for sheets to do the same thing) but unexpected large movements were not completely damped out compared to, say, a foam mattress such as the Koala range.

The very firm edge support (which, again, is a great feature; read on below) also tended to very slightly transfer a little bit of motion when one person gets in and out of bed.

Overall the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress does offer great decreasing motion transfer compared to older box spring mattresses or even lesser pocket spring models, but very light sleepers might be better looking at a highly motion isolating foam mattress.

Edge support

The underlying edge support is great, but the top layer on the Eva Premium Adapt tends to pull in to end up smaller than the overall mattress (Image credit: Future)

Score: 3.5 / 5

The Eva Premium Adapt Mattress uses a dedicated layer of dense foam to provide all-the-way-around edge support. Overall it does a top-notch job, and the foam density is very well matched to the firmness of the pocket springs. When in bed, the transition from the pocket springs to the foam edge is seamless. When more heavily compressed, the foam is slightly firmer than the pocket springs, which means you can sit on the edge of the mattress in a very natural, couch-like way. This is especially handy for a busy morning routine, such as putting on shoes.



That said, the great base layer is let down a little by the swappable top layers. We found that the foam layers are not quite wide enough, and tend to pull in somewhat, leaving an angled edge that feels like it has less support. This means when lying on the bed, the edge of the top layer is smaller than the base below — if you lay too close, it can feel like you are sinking off the edge. Actually getting in and out of the bed is not affected however, as you tend to push deeper and get support from the base.

After experimenting with layer positioning, we wish the swappable layers were very slightly wider to help eliminate this issue.

Durability

Score: 4 / 5

The Premium Adapt mattress is rated for up to 400kg of load and, in our testing, it showed zero signs of wear or sagging — but of course that is expected considering the warranty covers it for 10 years. We did wash the removable covers multiple times and they held up perfectly, which bodes well for long-term durability. Eva does recommend the covers are not over-washed long term, so a mattress protector will help avoid unnecessary wear.

The zippers and stitching are all very high quality, and no amount of pulling and tugging could find any loose or weak spots.

We also flipped, rotated and stood the mattress up to see how the internal layers flexed and moved, and found everything very well attached. There’s no indication the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress has any problem spots that may cause the need for a future warranty claim.

EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS: USER REVIEWS

The Eva mattresses went through a name rebrand in March 2023, so the Eva Premium Adapt was previously called the Eva Mattress Plus. Despite the rebrand, the mattress is fairly new, so there aren't a whole lot of customer reviews just yet, and very little feedback to be found under the old name. Still, what user reviews are available are unanimously very good, with almost no issues brought up.

On the Eva website the 19 reviews give a 4.9 rating, and the only one less than 5 has the user noting they are waiting for longer before giving a proper review. Overall the mattress ranked well for comfort, and was a favourite with people looking for a softer feel. The Eva customer service also had plenty of positive feedback.

On productreview.com.au (Australia’s most popular consumer opinion site) the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress only has five reviews, but they are all 5/5. The only issue noted is the edge support being a little soft, which is likely due to the same mild shortcoming of the topping layers we identified, and the zippers catching.

While the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress doesn't have a lot of reviews, the cheaper Eva Comfort Classic Mattress has 1,057 with an average rating of 4.5, which at least gives some more feedback about Eva as a company. Importantly, Eva gets a 4.6 for customer service, from 772 reviews, and frequent excellent feedback on how easy they make the entire mattress buying process.

SHOULD I BUY THE EVA PREMIUM ADAPT MATTRESS?

Swappable layers and a washable cover are just some of the advantages of the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress (Image credit: Future)

For those in the market for a new mattress, the Eva Premium Adapt is definitely worth adding to the short list. No one mattress is perfect for everyone, but the combination of a long trial time and swappable layers for customising the feel make for a compelling purchase. Not to mention the extra features such as washable covers, edge support foam and very little smell all help it stand out.

Of course the Eva Premium Adapt does have some key downsides and minor niggles. The weight means it may not work well with all gas lift beds, and you do need a solid slat bed base. Customisation also takes a bit of extra work. Moreover, the underlying pocket spring base is very firm, it lacks side handles, needs tall-sided fitted sheets, and the box and unpacking experience is below average.

Still, overall the Eva Premium Adapt mattress is a great option, and having an entire year to decide if it’s right for you gives a lot of peace of mind.