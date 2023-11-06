Early Black Friday sales — 5 OLED TV deals I'd buy right now

Black Friday is on the way. If you want to beat the rush, these early Black Friday TV sales are the best way to ensure the TV of your dreams arrives before the holidays.

Some of the best OLED TVs are being discounted in the lead up to Black Friday. Make sure you don't miss out on the cheapest OLED TV deal I've ever seen — the LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV for $549 at Best Buy. This is a huge $750 off its original asking price. The A2 OLED has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 support, so it's not ideal for gamers. But it still delivers outstanding picture quality, good sound and a great smart TV platform.

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. For more sales, check our Black Friday Apple deals page.

Top 5 early Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and one of the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG 55" C3 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,299 @ Samsung

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,698 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony OLED TV is on sale at Amazon. Of course, it's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Our Sony A80L OLED review says that it offers "a combination of picture quality, sound quality, and usability you can’t quite find anywhere else."