I’ve been testing the Dyson Airwrap for a week and my hair is the softest it has been in years — and you can get it for $100 off this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, and while the four day event is just getting started, the deals are already some of the best I've seen; like this price drop of Dyson Airwrap i.d. air styler.

Right now, Amazon has the Dyson Airwrap i.d. on sale for $499. This is the first time it's been on sale. If you're in the UK, it's also on sale there for £399.

US Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was $599 now $499 at Amazon In the U.S., only the Jasper Plum Colorway of the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is reduced, but with a whopping $100 off, I wouldn't care what color I had. The Airwrap has changed the way I style my hair while making it feel healthier and reducing frizz (my arch nemesis) so give me a sleek, smooth finish every time.

UK Dyson Airwrap i.d.: was £479 now £399 at Amazon The dyson Airwrap i.d. didn't receive a 4.5 star rating on Tom's Guide for no reason. It really is the answer for damaged and unruly hair. It is a stress-free way to style hair and is actually really quiet too. There are six accessories included to dry, curl, straighten, and achieve a mean blowout.

Included with the Airwrap you get two different sized multidirectional curling attachments, which work best with medium length hair, a round brush, anti-frizz dryer, smoothing brush, and the regular dryer head. So for the price, you do get six tools in one.

This is unlike any other Airwrap. It has an app. And while I am usually skeptical about apps for things that, let's be honest, really don't need apps, I was very impressed here.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The app helps to create a personalized routine for your hair to achieve a longer lasting look with less heat damage. After a week of styling my hair every day with Airway wrap I can say I am officially a convert.

For context, I have straightened my hair every day for the last 14 years, bleached it within and inch of its life, and dyed it in attempt to cover up all of my hair sins. So, the Dyson had its work cut out.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It smoothed my hair with ease and reduced frizz, which i usually have to battle with. I could feel that the lack of heat produced by the Dyson helped keep my hair glossy and far smoother than normal.

Despite the steep price tag, The Airwrap i.d. is absolutely worth every penny, so this rare deal, is not one to miss out on this Amazon Prime Day.

