Final hours! Save big on Levoit's top-rated cordless vacuum

Today's the day. When the clock strikes midnight, all of Amazon's Prime Day deals will be over. So if you've been waiting to make a purchase — now is the times. One of our top deals on this final Prime Day comes courtesy of Levoit.

For a limited time, you can get the Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum for just $249 at Amazon. That's $100 off and a new all-time price low for this model. Make sure to follow our Prime Day deals live blog for the best sales today.

Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum is suitable for hard floors and low-pile carpets. It has a HEPA filter that traps dust, pollen, and dander. There's also a roller brush that performs 12,000 sweeps per minute. Meanwhile, the Mini Motorized Brush can be used for cleaning bedding and sofas, while the Crevice Tool is ideal for narrow, hard to reach spaces. Its battery offers up to an hour of clean time.

The LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum is ideal for hard floors, low-pile carpets, and everything in between. We like that it has a HEPA filter which eliminates dust, pollen, and dander from your home. There's also a roller brush that performs 12,000 sweeps per minute.

Thanks to the Mini Motorized Brush, it's easier than ever to clean mattresses, sofas, and other furniture. Meanwhile, the Crevice Tool is ideal for narrow, hard to reach spaces.

One feature that really sets apart the LVAC-300 is its 60-hour battery life. That should be more than enough time to clean every nook of your home. We're also fans of its tangle-resistant brush, which makes it easy to clean up long hair and pet hair.

This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for the LVAC-300, so snatch this deal before it's gone.

