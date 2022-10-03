Double your Xbox Series X storage with this epic deal at Amazon

Some of the biggest Xbox Series X games of the year are scheduled to launch over the next few months. From Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to Gotham Knights, you’ll want plenty of storage space on your console to hold all the heavy hitters releasing over the holiday season.

That makes this Amazon deal on an Xbox Series X expansion card extremely well timed. Right now, you can get the officially-licensed Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card on sale for $199 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $20 off compared to its full retail price of $219. Gamers in the U.K. are even more fortunate as the online retailer has reduced the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card to £182 (opens in new tab). That’s a massive £72 saving on an accessory that doubles the console’s storage capacity.

(opens in new tab) Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: $219 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

(opens in new tab) Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: £254 £182 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card has dropped to just £182 on Amazon U.K. this is an excellent discount on an almost essential Xbox Series X accessory. It's not quite the lowest ever price on the card, but at £72 off it's still an epic discount.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a pretty self-explanatory Xbox accessory. Once inserted into the Xbox Series X’s expansion slot, it’ll boost your available storage space by a whole 1TB. Considering some of the biggest games on Xbox such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 can demand as much as 100GB, you might be pushing the limit of the console’s stock hard drive and need the extra storage space provided by this Seagate expansion card.

Unlike the PS5, which accepts any SSD that hits Sony’s technical requirements, the Xbox Series X’s storage can only be increased via officially-licensed expansion cards. To date, only this Seagate model has been released, which has resulted in its price remaining relatively high as there are no alternative options available to drive down prices.

Of course, this Amazon deal does make an Xbox Series X expansion card a slightly cheaper investment, but at $199 it’s still a high price to pay for additional storage. However, once your console is fitted with one of these cards you’ll have an abundance of available hard drive space to hold dozens of the best Xbox Series X games. If you like jumping across multiple games at once, it’s definitely an accessory you’ll want to have.

This card is also compatible with the Xbox Series S, and for that machine is an even more vital addition due to the console’s smaller 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to splurge on some next-gen hardware, Xbox Series X restock has been pretty easy to track down in recent months as supply appears to be finally matching demand.