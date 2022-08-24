Dell clearance sale just slashed Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti gaming PC by $1,160

Console gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X continues to be popular, but if you want the best looking and performing games possible then you need to be gaming on a powerful PC. The problem is that top tier gaming PCs are usually pretty pricey, but thankfully this Dell clearance sale makes upgrading your setup a little easier on the wallet.

For a very limited time, Dell is offering a range of clearance deals across multiple Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops. The single biggest saving is on this Alienware Aurora R10 with Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti on sale for $2,199 (opens in new tab), that’s a massive $1,160 off its full retail price. However, if you’re looking for something a little more affordable this Alienware Aurora R10 with Nvidia RTX 3060 is on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab), that’s a saving of $680 compared to its regular price.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $3,359 now $2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktop is powered by a much-coveted Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. Under the Dark Side of the Moon chassis you'll also find a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for storing dozens of games.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $2,819 now $1,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Alienware rig packs a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The configuration also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a powerful configuration that is primed to play all the latest video games at high settings.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $1,879 now $1,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Alienware Aurora gaming desktop is the cheapest deal in the Dell clearance sale. It boasts a AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. At $680 off this is great deal if you're looking to take your first steps into the world of PC gaming.

There’s no denying the fact that gaming PCs are a pricey investment, but this sizable Dell sale at least makes scoring a beastly rig slightly more affordable. Of course, a dedicated gaming console is significantly cheaper, but don’t forget that with a powerful gaming desktop you can typically play games at a higher frame rate and resolution. Plus, you can upgrade your PC over time to keep pace with the latest gaming technology advancements.

The gaming PCs in this sale come with either a 512GB or 1TB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games, as well as an AMD Ryzen processor and up to 32GB of RAM. Even better, all of the desktops in this clearance promotion come housed in a slick Alienware chassis with liquid cooling to ensure that your components stay cool even when you’re gaming on ultra settings. If you’ve been looking to get into PC gaming this sale is the perfect excuse to finally take the leap.

Alternatively, if you're looking for something a little more portable, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals. This includes saving on a range of gaming laptops as well as affordable Chromebooks for everyday tasks.