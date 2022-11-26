Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 — best early sales now

If you're hunting for the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, then you're in luck. Tom's Guide is on the lookout for the best deals on Switch games and accessories, and we've found some excellent bargains.

We also looked for deals on Switch consoles, but there's not much out there yet. You'll have to pay full price, at least for the time being.

While the Switch isn't the newest or fanciest gaming system you can buy, it does have a strong library of offbeat and unique games, and it's especially good for those who like to game on the go and kids. The Cyber Monday deals on gaming gear can be hit-or-miss, but you can find some pretty good Switch discounts, if you know where to look.

Read on for our picks of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch console deals

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At present, we can't find any discounted Nintendo Switch systems from major retailers. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, however, as it means there hasn't been a run on consoles. Right now, you can order the Nintendo Switch , Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED and get them well before the holidays. We have no special insight as to whether the price could drop later, but substantial discounts on any of the three consoles are pretty rare in general.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch w/Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch has been a fan-favorite console ever since it debuted five years ago. This handheld hybrid offers two ways to play: either in handheld mode with a discrete six-inch, 720p screen, or hooked up to a TV. The Switch's portability and versatility speak for themselves, although the components are now a little dated. This bundle comes with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch online

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you have no interest in hooking your Switch up to a TV, then consider the Nintendo Switch Lite instead. This handheld device is $100 cheaper than the base Switch, and has built-in Joy-Con controllers rather than detachable ones. There's also no way to connect it to a TV. Apart from that, though, it's still a Switch console, with access to the exact same game library.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you don't already own a Switch of some kind, then the Nintendo Switch OLED is probably the way to go. This mild upgrade includes 7-inch OLED screen, improved speakers, more storage space, a larger kickstand and an Ethernet port on the dock. While the performance and game library are exactly the same as the base Switch, the bigger, more colorful screen makes a difference, as does the more stable kickstand.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition: $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Once hard to come by, this Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Nintendo Switch is now easily available at Best Buy. There's no discount, and the console itself has no special features, but you do get some lovely Animal Crossing stylings. That includes a themed dock, plus unique pastel green and blue Joy Cons. Sadly the game is not included, so you will need to purchase this separately.

Nintendo Switch game deals

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Video games are a Cyber Monday favorite, often seeing significant discounts that last until Christmas. This year, we've found quite a few bargains on brand-new games, which is good news for Switch gamers who are getting diminishing returns on Mario and Zelda.

(opens in new tab) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a few years old, but it's one of the Nintendo Switch's flagship games. In this exceedingly chill sim, you'll customize your own house and yard in an island paradise, full of wacky animal neighbors. There are no time constraints, so you can simply pursue the objectives that you find most interesting, at your own pace.

(opens in new tab) Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 definitely skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the sassy witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through 14 chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series, but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

(opens in new tab) Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Persona 5 Royal is one of the best JRPGs of the last decade, and now you can take it with you anywhere. In this stylish role-playing game, you'll take control of a high school student called Joker and his allies, the Phantom Thieves. Together, they fight demons in an otherworld called the Metaverse, deepening their own friendships as they go.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Sonic Frontiers came out just a few weeks ago, but it's already made a big splash among the Sonic community. Some gamers love its open-world design and heartfelt story but others aren't so impressed with its graphical glitches. Either way, Sonic Frontiers is worth a look from longtime fans, especially when it's on sale.

Nintendo Switch accessories deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're going to pick up a Nintendo Switch, you'll probably need a few accessories to go with it. From cases to headsets to additional storage, here's what we recommend.

(opens in new tab) Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Game Traveler provides simple, no-nonsense Nintendo Switch cases, and nothing is simpler or more no-nonsense than the standard black model. This low-key Switch case can store a console and up to eight games. If you buy a Switch, you'll probably want to take it with you, so a case is a necessity.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're new to the world of gaming headsets, you can't go wrong with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core. This inexpensive headset provides robust stereo sound and a clear boom mic, making it suitable for both single-player adventures and multiplayer competitions. It's an easy recommendation at less than $20.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P: was $149 now $89 @ SteelSeries (opens in new tab)

For mid-range wireless gaming headsets, it's hard to beat SteelSeries. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P occupied a spot on our best gaming headsets list for years, until a newer model superseded it. Even now, though, the Arctis 7P provides easy wireless connectivity and good sound. While the 7P is optimized for the PS5, it works just fine with the Switch, in both handheld and docked modes.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $54 now $48 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

There's a lot to like about the Nintendo Switch, but its default Joy-Con controllers leave something to be desired. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the way to go, if you intend to sit down and immerse yourself in single-player games for hours at a time. The Pro Controller is also compatible with PCs and mobile phones.