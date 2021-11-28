Cyber Monday air purifier deals 2021 not to be missed

Breathe easier with the help of these Cyber Monday air purifier deals. Among the myriad of Cyber Monday deals are great offers to be found on devices that will help clear the air in your home's rooms, be they big or small.

So take a look at the deals below. If you can't find the air purifier of your choice, then check back with us again soon as we'll be regularly updating this page with the best Cyber Monday air purifier deals as we spot them.

Top 5 Cyber Monday air purifier deals right now

Cyber Monday air purifier deals — here's what we've spotted

Air purifiers for small rooms

Levoit Personal: was $98 now $62 @Walmart Levoit Personal: was $98 now $62 @Walmart

This compact model filters out small particles, odors and smoke with its 3-layer filter. Three fan speeds let choose your ideal, and the filter indicator lets you know when it's time for a new one. Cleans rooms of up to 129 square feet.

Levoit Core 300: was $99 now $84 @Amazon Levoit Core 300: was $99 now $84 @Amazon

It's not a huge markdown, but you won't find any better bang for the buck than with this reliable, attractive Levoit air purifier. It's got a HEPA filter for tiny particles, a carbon filter for odors and a prefilter for hairs and fibers, and specialized filters are available for different environments. Handles rooms up to 220 sq. ft.

Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1: was $129 now $99 @Amazon Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1: was $129 now $99 @Amazon

This compact model combines HEPA, activated-carbon and ultraviolet filtration to eliminate small particles, noxious odors and harmful germs in rooms of up to 200 square feet. The sleep mode and auto-timer make it perfect for bedrooms.

Winix 5300-2: was $199 now $123 @Amazon Winix 5300-2: was $199 now $123 @Amazon

This attractive model is rated for rooms of up to 360 sq. ft. It has four speeds ranging from Low to Turbo, and can automatically shift up when it senses poor air quality. It's also got a carbon fiber to zap VOCs, plus a HEPA filter for very small particles.

Coway Airmega 200M AP-1518R: was $229 now $129 @Walmart Coway Airmega 200M AP-1518R: was $229 now $129 @Walmart

A pre-facelift variant of the top-rated Coway Airmega Mighty (see below), the 200M delivers the same great HEPA-filtered cleaning power to room of up to 361 sq. ft. Auto Mode detects air quality and speeds up or slows down the fan accordingly; when no pollution is detected, Eco Mode shuts the fans off after 30 minutes.

Instant Air Purifier: was $239 now $139 @Best Buy Instant Air Purifier: was $239 now $139 @Best Buy

From the company that brought you the Instant Pot comes the Instant Air Purifier. This model handles rooms of up to 388 sq. ft. with its plasma-ion-powered HEPA filtration system, getting rid of microscopic dust, pet hair, mold and smells.

Coway Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH: was $229 now $170 @Amazon Coway Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH: was $229 now $170 @Amazon

Our top-ranked air purifier is currently 26% off and back in stock. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don’t let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There’s a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four or eight hours). Prefer it in white? That model is just $164 at Amazon.

Air purifiers for large rooms

Honeywell HPA300: was $249 now $219 @Amazon Honeywell HPA300: was $249 now $219 @Amazon

One of our favorite air purifiers, this Honeywell model can power through rooms of up to 465 sq. ft., and its HEPA filter will screen out both tiny particles and nasty smells. You can schedule the Honeywell HPA300 to use any of four speeds.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto: was $339 now $249 @Amazon Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto: was $339 now $249 @Amazon

This attractive, minimalist-looking air purifier has a HEPA filter to screen out tiny particles, a fabric filter to trap the larger bits and an activated-carbon filter to neutralize nasty smells. The built-in particle sensor automatically adjusts fan speed when it detects dirtier air, and the unit can handle rooms of up to 550 sq. ft.

Shark Air Purifier 4: was $349 now $249 @Best Buy Shark Air Purifier 4: was $349 now $249 @Best Buy

This quiet but powerful air purifier features four fans to clean rooms of up to 1,000 square feet with its HEPA anti-allergen filter. Its Clean Sense IQ sensor measures air quality and automatically adjusts fan speed. There's also a remote control.

Shark Air Purifier 4: was $299 now $268 @Walmart Shark Air Purifier 4: was $299 now $268 @Walmart

This air purifier is also available at Walmart for a discount price, albeit in a darker gray color.

Shark Air Purifier 6: was $449 now $249 @Amazon Shark Air Purifier 6: was $449 now $249 @Amazon

You can now save $200 on this Shark air purifier, which comes with four fan speeds as well as colored indicators on top to display the quality of the air. It can be set to run automatically or you can manually adjust it using the included remote control. With six internal fans, it can clean the air in rooms of of up 1,200 square feet.

Coway Airmega 400: was $749 now $377 @Amazon Coway Airmega 400: was $749 now $377 @Amazon

This boxy but tasteful model is ideal for large spaces, pumping out enough fresh air to keep a room of 1,500 square feet well-aired. Our biggest quibble with it was the high price, which now is much less of an issue.

Blueair Classic 605: was $829 now $399 @Amazon Blueair Classic 605: was $829 now $399 @Amazon

This whopping discount on this powerful air purifier can't be missed. The Blueair Classic 605 handles rooms of up to 698 square feet and works with Amazon Alexa. Its HEPA filter removes 99.7% of particles down to 1 micron in size, and its carbon filter removes odors and volatile organic compounds.

Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 - HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan, White/Silver: was $596 now $549 @ Amazon Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 - HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan, White/Silver: was $596 now $549 @ Amazon

If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360° filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odors for clean air. It’s advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated. A great deal to grab while it lasts.

Smart air purifiers

Levoit Plasma Pro 400S: was $289 now $219 @Best Buy Levoit Plasma Pro 400S: was $289 now $219 @Best Buy

Looking like a futuristic wastebasket, the Plasma Pro 400S is powerful, quiet and easy to use. It responds to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and its air-quality sensor boosts fan speeds if the air gets too dirty. There's a plasma feature that ionizes pollutants, plus an ARC formula that neutralizes household odors. The Plasma Pro handles rooms of up to 400 sq. ft., enough for a large bedroom or medium-sized living room.

Bissell air320 Max: was $350 now $262 @Amazon Bissell air320 Max: was $350 now $262 @Amazon

It might sport a retro design, but this air purifier from Bissell is rather advanced. It's Wi-Fi connected and can filter out all manner of impurities, from allergens to odors. And at $87 off, it could be a great purchase if you want to clean up the air in your home.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $449 now $359 @ Best Buy Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $449 now $359 @ Best Buy

Check Availability — If you want a smart fan that also cleans the air, this is a great Dyson deal. It has an automatic sensor that reports air quality in real time, and displays it on the LCD screen. It also works with voice activated controls via Alexa, and operates with 350 degrees of oscillation.

Aeris Cleantec Air Lite: was $499 now $399 @Best Buy Aeris Cleantec Air Lite: was $499 now $399 @Best Buy

The Aeris Cleantec Air Purifier features a compact, minimalist design with five fan speeds and suits rooms up to 350 square feet. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and a dedicated smartphone app, and, best of all, comes in navy blue, gray or pink.

Dyson Pure Humidify & Cool PH01: was $799 now $699 @Best Buy Dyson Pure Humidify & Cool PH01: was $799 now $699 @Best Buy

It ain't cheap, but this Dyson model earns its keep by doing double duty as an air purifier and a humidifier. Activated-carbon and HEPA filters clean the air in rooms of up to 400 square feet, and the air sensor adjusts fan speed when it detects more particles in the air. You can control the unit using the Dyson Link app or the included remote control.

Why buy an air purifier on Cyber Monday?

Major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, are offering very good deals on air purifiers, with dollar discounts often in triple digits. Other retailers can be expected to do the same as Cyber Monday approaches, so this is the best time to buy an air purifier.

Cyber Monday air purifier deals — what to expect

We expect lots of sales on air purifiers, just as there was last year. While Dyson’s entry level models tend to go on sale, it would be great to see some of the newer designs being reduced, such as Dyson’s Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 model.

Hopefully, some of the more premium models in general will be reduced this year, to make them more accessible to those on a budget. This includes smart air purifiers, which is actually a very useful function if it lets you see the impact it's having on the air.

Always consider the size of your room before you purchase an air purifier. If you choose one which is too small, it won’t be effective, and if you choose one which is too big, you could have saved yourself some money. Some models also double up as humidifiers and heaters, which can save space.