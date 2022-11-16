Chromecast with Google TV just fell to $29 for Black Friday with this Stranger Things freebie

Streaming has never been easier and now it's cheaper, too, with this fantastic Black Friday deal on one of our favorite streaming devices.

Right now, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K is just $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab) and paired with a free Stranger Things Funko Pop figure. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for just the device and then you get a bonus toy from one of the biggest shows on television! Walmart Black Friday deals have been offering some really great sales and this one qualifies as one of the best.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K with Funko POP! TV Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos: was $68.86 now $29 @ Walmart

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the Chromecast with Google TV 4K delivers on those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so all your shows and movies will look and sound great. This bundle includes the Eleven Funko POP! for free.

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our choices for the best streaming devices. This device has an easy-to-navigate interface, offers a wide array of streaming services it offers, and comes with a remote.

In our Chromecast with Google TV review, we praise the device for its excellent video and audio streaming capabilities. The Chromecast with Google TV streams content in glorious 4K, and also supports HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound.

We particularly love the Chromecast with Google TV remote. because it strikes a great balance between form and function. It has buttons for power, volume, home, and Google Assistant, as well as handy shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix. If you find multiple remotes confusing, there's no need to worry as the Chromecast remote can easily be used as a replacement for your regular TV remote.

The Google TV OS gets you access to over 6,500 Android TV apps, so you'll have your pick of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many more. The Chromecast with Google TV even supports the Peloton app, which could be the perfect thing to inspire you to get back into your spin classes.

The Chromecast with Google TV has hit its lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick it up now that it's on sale. If you're hunting for more holiday sales, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for all the biggest discounts.