Christmas headphone deals — 5 deals from Apple, Sony, Bose I'd buy

Headphones are a must for the holidays. Whether you're travelling to see relatives, watching movies in bed or blasting some tunes while you decorate the tree, a good pair of headphones or earbuds will help make the season merry and bright. if you weren't aware; headphones make great gifts, too.

Hence why I'm so excited about all the headphone deals happening right now. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs on top brands, including Bose, Sony, and Apple. The best value earbuds we've reviewed, the Sony WF-C700N are $85 at Amazon. They're $34 off and the lowest price I've ever seen. Plus, the incredible Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $379 at Amazon. This is another all-time price low.

Keep scrolling for more of the best headphone deals. Plus, stay tuned to our coverage of the best Christmas deals for sales across all categories.

Christmas headphone deals — Top sales

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $120 now $85 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. This discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. (Add the earbuds to your cart to see this price.)

Price check: $89 @ Sony | $89 @ Best Buy

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy