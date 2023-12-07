Christmas headphone deals — 5 deals from Apple, Sony, Bose I'd buy

Headphones are a must for the holidays. Whether you're travelling to see relatives, watching movies in bed or blasting some tunes while you decorate the tree, a good pair of headphones or earbuds will help make the season merry and bright. if you weren't aware; headphones make great gifts, too.
Hence why I'm so excited about all the headphone deals happening right now. There are a ton of discounts up for grabs on top brands, including Bose, Sony, and Apple. The best value earbuds we've reviewed, the Sony WF-C700N are $85 at Amazon. They're $34 off and the lowest price I've ever seen. Plus, the incredible Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $379 at Amazon. This is another all-time price low.
Keep scrolling for more of the best headphone deals. Plus, stay tuned to our coverage of the best Christmas deals for sales across all categories.
- Sony WF-C700N: was $120 now $85 @ Amazon
- AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $324 @ Walmart
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
Christmas headphone deals — Top sales
Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $120 now $85 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. This discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. (Add the earbuds to your cart to see this price.)
Price check: $89 @ Sony | $89 @ Best Buy
AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $324 @ Walmart
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancelation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best headphones on the market.
Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $329 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The QC Ultra Headphones replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. This $50 price drop brings the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy down to their lowest price ever.
Price check: $379 @ Crutchfield | $379 @ Best Buy
AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Price check: $479 @ Best Buy