Boom! This Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar is 50% off for Amazon Prime Day deal

A superb, low-cost soundbar, this Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar is one I'd recommend buying as part of Amazon's invite-only Prime Big Deal Days.

Right now the Sony HT-X8500 Dolby Atmos soundbar is just $198 at Amazon, saving over $200 on the list price for this 2.1 soundbar with built-in subwoofer. That's 50% off.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., the Sony HT-X8500 Dolby Atmos soundbar is discounted to £299 at Amazon.

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon

50% off! The Sony HT-X8500 2.1 channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X, with dual built-in subwoofers, seven different sound modes, and 4K HDR passthrough. Measuring 35 x 6.1 x 3.8 inches, it's sleek and should fit neatly under most TVs. The previous all-time low price for this soundbar was $238, so this is the lowest price yet.

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar: was £350 now £299 @ Amazon

The Sony HT-X8500 2.1 channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X, with dual built-in subwoofers, seven different sound modes, and 4K HDR passthrough. Measuring 890 x 64 x 96mm, it's sleek and should fit neatly under most TVs. The lowest price wive seen in the U.K. is £229.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific Sony 2.1-channel soundbar, this 2019 model looks like a real contender with similar credentials to the top performers in our best cheap soundbars round up.

The fact that the Sony is a 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X with Vertical Sound Engine soundbar with a built-in subwoofer, means that it's likely to make a big impression on your TV viewing. There are 7 different sound modes to enhance your entertainment experience, boosting movies and drama soundtracks with plenty of powerful bass energy to bring on-screen action to life, and give soundtracks real scale. There's a voice enhancement mode, too, promising greater clarity.

Measuring 35 inches long, the Sony is ideal for small to medium-sized TV rooms. Audio compatibility runs to Dolby Digital and DTS formats, and surround sound expansion mode is intended to make movie soundtracks more immersive by creating a pseudo surround sound effect.

Connectivity includes HDMI with eARC support and optical digital audio ports, and the soundbar comes supplied with a remote control so that you can tweak the settings and adjust the volume level from the comfort of your sofa.

Amazon Prime invite-only deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

To take part in the deal, you need to sign into your Amazon Prime account and then request an invitation for the deal you're interested in. Amazon will send out invites when the Prime Big Deal Days event starts on October 10. There's no guarantee that everyone who requests an invitation will receive one, but I recommend requesting and invite for this item now to get yourself the best chance at scoring it at a discount.

Invite-only deals give you access to items that have been aggressively discounted on Prime Day. Requesting an invite doesn't guarantee you'll get the chance to buy that item, but it should make increase your chances of getting it before it sells out. Here's how to request an invite: