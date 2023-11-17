Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are live — Switch bundles, games and more

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are the perfect opportunity to pick up Nintendo’s wildly popular hybrid handheld/console and score discounts on the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories to enhance your experience.

Nintendo Switch discounts are often lacking, and the Switch’s popularity means that it’s held onto the original price tag for several years. Not even the rumored launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 can do much about that. So Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to flesh out your library, or grab a Switch console for less than the usual price.

You don’t need to wait for the big day either. There are already plenty of early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals already offering big savings on hardware bundles, incredible games and essential accessories.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals — best sales now

Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

Available from 11/19: The Nintendo Switch OLED offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED screen, a boosted 64GB of internal storage, a significantly better kickstand and a redesigned docking station. This bundle also features Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a year's access to Nintendo Switch online to play it competitively. Just be nice to the newbies, would you?

Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition): $348 @ Amazon

If you're after a Switch OLED by itself, check out this version of the console in Mario Red — released to coincide with the release of Super Mario Wonder. Just note that it doesn't come with any games of Switch Online subscriptions.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

If OLED isn't for you, then there's always the classic Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle — complete with a copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. That's the same price as the console normally costs on its own, and perfect if you still don't have a Switch or Mario Kart.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Scrap the dock and the removable controller and you have the Nintendo Switch Lite — a handheld only version of the costume that's rather good value if you don't want to play on the TV. We've seen this go as low as $179 in sales of the past, so it may be worth waiting a little longer if you can.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

If you're a big Animal Crossing fan, then this Switch Lite variant might be for you. It comes in a coral hue with unique Animal Crossing artwork — plus a full copy of New Horizons.

Nintendo Switch games deals

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $53 @ Walmart

The sequel to Breath of the Wild sends you back to the open silds of Hyrule, with another quest to save the kingdom from the Ganondorf's demonic machinations. Again. This time you're also able to explore the floating islands in the sky and the pitch black depths, alongside brand new abilities to get around.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

The most popular game of the pandemic is still around, and it's still as charming as ever. Jet off to an unnamed island with Tom Nook, and craft villager's paradise from the untamed wilderness. Perfect for chilling out and having a quiet day on the couch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope reunites the Mushroom Kingdom with the crazy Rabbids for another colorful strategy adventure. It's one of the most overlooked games on Switch, and at this price you can't afford to miss out.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo, quickly discovering the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves. All in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you.

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

Easily one of the best games of the past decade, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers an open world fantasy realm for you to explore through the eyes of Geralt of Rivia. It's an odd choice for the Switch, but it does play incredibly well, and the Complete Edition includes the first game and two extensive DLC packs. Plus, at this price you won't need Jaskier/Dandelion to write a song to help you afford it.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Play through all nine episode of Star Wars' Skywalker Saga, but with the twist that everything is made from Lego. The Lego Star Wars games are some of the best Star Wars games going, and this is the first time you can play all the films in a single title — aided by over 300 characters, smashable environments and lots of special powers.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, and you take on the roles of eight travelers working through their own unique adventure. But those paths are destined to cross over in surprising ways, and with a stunning mix of 3D animation and retro pixel artwork.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The other squid game is on sale for Black Friday, offering something a lot more family friendly than Netflix's show. Venture into the Splatlands, a sun-filled region with brand new playstyles for Inklings and Octolings alike. You've got the option to play intense 4x4 online battles, team up fore the Salmon Run co-op mode or work your way through the solo Campaign.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon|

Gotta go fast! Sonic the Hedgehog is back for another adventure, though this time he's heading out into an open world adventure with his ragtag group of pals. It's a bit of a departure from the Sonic games of old, but that's probably a good thing — especially since the story has been given a much-needed boost.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Why wait for Nintendo to make new Mario games when you can just build your own? Joined by Luigi this time round, you and Mario can build your own 2D Mario levels — complete with styles from a bunch of different Mario games.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing. Travel back to the olden times back before humans and Pokémon were so close, in a quest through a much wilder world for an elusive Pokémon Arceus.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $30 @ GameStop

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, start off in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is also on sale for the same price.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Mirage may be taking the game back to its roots, but there's nothing like experiencing the best Assassin's Creed games for yourself — remastered into this trilogy collection. Take on the role of Ezio as he works to reclaim his family's honor and eventually rebuild the Assassin's brotherhood in Renaissance Italy.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Target

Join Mario and his friends in this side-scrolling adventure, either by yourself or with up to three friends. This may be a remake of the 2012 Wii U title, but it still offers over 160 levels — and the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. So this should provide hours of fun.

Nintendo Switch Accessories deals

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon

If you need a new pair of colorful Joy-Cons and a party to play with friends or family, then check this out. With controllers that match Mario's iconic red and blue fashion sense and a copy of Super Mario Party, it should prove to be a hit over the Holidays. And at $99 you're saving around $39 compared to buying these separately.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $13 @ Amazon

The Switch doesn't have a great deal of storage space, so boost your system up with an extra 128GB of storage. That's twice as much as the 64GB Switch OLED and 4 times more than the regular Switch's 32GB. Plus with data transfer of up to 100MB/s, you shouldn't have any problems running games from this.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: was $99 now $22 @ Best Buy

Of course 128GB may not be enough, in which case there's always 256GB — and for just $9 more. That's a heck of a lot of Switch games to download from the eShop. And stylized with a golden star from Mario.

SanDisk 1TB Memory Card: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you find yourself wanting more storage than you know what to do with, may we present this 1TB microSD card deal at Amazon. 1TB of space is more than most phones and laptops, so you can probably fit every Switch game you'd hope to ever play and will have room left over. It also comes deck in Zelda-themed artwork.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69 @ Walmart

If the Joy-Cons don't cut it for you, then the Switch pro controller is a solid alternative. It's rarely on sale, even over the Black Friday period, but it's still a solid option with a comfortable design, motion controls HD rumble and amiibo support. Then again we may see some discounts as Black Friday draws in, so it might be worth holding out a little longer.

Hori Wireless HoriPad (Legend of Zelda): was $59 now $34 @ Woot

If you'd rather have a controller that's a little cheaper, there's always the wireless HoriPad — this time stylized after the Legend of Zelda franchise. This controller is light and ergonomic, complete with motion controls and an official Nintendo Licence.

8BitDo SN30 Pro wired controller: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

If you need a controller that's cheap and cheerful, but with a retro flair, 8BitDo has you covered. This silver gamepad is clearly meant to look like an old SNES controller, but with all the modern buttons that Switch games actually need.