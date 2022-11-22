Black Friday HP laptop deals — up to 70% off Chromebooks, Envy and more

Black Friday deals season is the best time of year to pick up a new laptop, with manufacturers slashing the prices of their best models. That includes HP, as their doorbuster sale has seen discounts of up to 70% off a range of laptops and accessories.

If you want a super-cheap laptop for browsing the web and other basic tasks, check out the HP Chromebook 11a for $169 at HP (opens in new tab). That's $130 off this budget Chromebook. Want some beefier specs? If you're looking for a mainstream laptop, you can also get the HP Pavilion 14-inch Laptop on sale for $549 (opens in new tab) ($250 off). We like this machine because it packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Black Friday HP laptop deals below, so scroll down to check out our recommendations. Plus, use coupon code "STOCKING5" to take 5% off products prices $599 or more or coupon "STOCKING10" to take 10% off products priced at $999 or more. (For more coupons, check out our guide to the best HP coupon codes).

Black Friday HP laptop sales

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $299 now $169 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD, and dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It's great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $199 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 17z: was $649 now $394 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This laptop is a great productivity machine thanks to its 17-inch display and comfortable keyboard. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on Windows 11. The laptop also charges to 50% in 45 minutes.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16: was $849 now $645 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes with an Intel core i5, 8 GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 16.1-inch HD display, so your games will look great. This model comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 graphics. Use coupon "STOCKING5" to knock its price down to $645. (Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 3050 GPU for $90 more).