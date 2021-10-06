Black Friday headphones deals — early sales and what to expect in 2021

If you're already keeping an eye on best Black Friday headphone deals, we've got great news for you. Audio devices are known to go on sale around this time of year, with retailers discounting even the priciest of headphones.

So if you've been holding off on buying one of the best headphones on the market, rest assured, since judging by the last few years, we can pretty much guarantee epic discounts and offers when Black Friday deals start.

In fact, some of the early Black Friday headphone deals are already active. For instance, you can get the Editor's Choice Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179 at Amazon. That's $70 off and just $10 shy of their all-time price low. Meanwhile, the JBL Tune 120TWS just dropped to $59 at Amazon, which takes 50% off the original price, making it the best affordable headphone deal we’ve seen so early in the Black Friday season.

One deal even discounted one of the most expensive pair of over-ear headphones: Amazon currently has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $489. That's taking a whole $60 off, making it one of the biggest price cuts that these headphones have gotten since launch day.

Best early Black Friday headphones deals

Wireless over-ear headphone deals

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. At $60 off, it's one of the best headphone deals you'll find if you're looking for solid performance.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $384 now $299 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at one of their lowest prices ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. This is the cheapest price we've seen for them and one of the best headphone deals right now.

Wireless earbud deals

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

The 2019 Apple AirPods feature a faster chip and longer talk time than the first-gen AirPods. If you're not willing to commit to a higher price tag of the AirPods Pro, this pair of earbuds is the one for you. For a limited time, they're $50 off at Amazon, so make sure to act fast, while the deal is still active.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, saving you a total of $70. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and comes with a wireless charging case. Walmart offers the same price.

Powerbeats Wireless Earphones: was $149 now $123 @ Walmart

With these earphones, your morning run will be enhanced thanks to their outstanding audio quality. Rivalling Apple's Airpods, the Powerbeats deliver pure sound reproduction, enhanced clarity and improved dynamic range. And you can easily pair it with your preferred Apple device, thanks to the pre-installed Apple H1 headphone chip.

TOM'S GUIDE-APPROVED JBL Tune 120TWS: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This deal takes a whole 50% off the original price. JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Black Friday headphone deals — what to expect

While Black Friday is more than a month away, we can already predict some of the most obvious sales that are bound to happen again. We're expecting huge discounts on the industry's best over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds, from the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro to the Bose 700.

In fact, last year, we saw Sony's WH-1000XM3 Headphones drop from $349 to $229 on Amazon. And the latest XM4 model was over $70 off too. We've previously awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 the number one spot in our best wireless headphones roundup, so make sure to snatch this model fast once the deal appears, as demand will be high.