Black Friday 2022 is almost at an end. Once it wraps up, most of the best Black Friday deals will go with it. Sure, some will persist through the weekend, and Cyber Monday deals will highlight a few new products. But the bottom line is that once the day comes to a close, many products will go back to their usual prices, and may remain that way until after the holidays.

If you’re still hunting for Black Friday bargains, Tom’s Guide has rounded up the 15 very best Black Friday 2022 deals you can still get now. These products range from TVs, to smartwatches, to headphones and beyond, and run the gamut from less than $50, to more than $500. What they all have in common, though, is that they’re all excellent deals on fantastic products — and that you may only have a few more hours to pick them up.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has just slashed $100 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop, that brings it down to just $699. This machine comes packing an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display and weighs just 5 pounds, making it a great portable pick.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring (opens in new tab) is easily one of the best games that came out in 2022, and this Black Friday deal is the steepest discount we've seen on it so far. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you’ll create an adventurer, then explore the vast open world of The Lands Between. It’s a lengthy, satisfying adventure with a story that’s wide open for interpretation.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget robot vacuum in on sale for just $99. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant is another brand which frequents our best air fryers (opens in new tab) page, and right now you can save $60 on the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4QT Air Fryer Oven. With a four quart capacity, this model would best suit a small family. It comes with six functions, including air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat, so you can prepare all kinds of recipes, and it’s dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $139 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering one of the cheapest laptop deals of Black Friday so far, this Lenovo Chromebook has dropped to just $79. It sports a Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64 eMMC storage and a 11.6-inch HD display. It's a great low-cost pick for at home learning or light work tasks.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. Keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports, though, so it's not ideal for gaming. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, WWE and more.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal knocks the price of one of our favorite streaming devices. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 170W 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This entry-level soundbar has all the right elements to step up the sound quality from your TV. It comes with a large wireless subwoofer, is wireless surround-ready via compatible Samsung speakers, should you wish to expand the system, and has Bluetooth connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $359 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.