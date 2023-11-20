Black Friday deals under $100 — save on smart home devices, apparel, more

From smart home devices to Bluetooth speakers, there are hundreds of Black Friday deals under $100 live right now. To help you find the best deals and steer clear of any duds, I'm rounding up the best gifts under $100 you can shop.

I've been covering Black Friday for over a decade now. Throughout my years as deals editor, I've learned how to separate the good deals from the fake ones. Below I'm rounding up all of the best Black Friday sales under $100 you can shop right now. Along with the Tom's Guide deals team, we've carefully vetted and selected today's top deals, not based on what retailers say, but based on our own expertise. These are sales we're shopping ourselves on gear/devices Tom's Guide editors have tested and/or recommend.

Craftsman V20 20-volt Max Cordless Drill: was $79 now $59 @ Lowe's

The Lowe's Black Friday sale is officially live discounting small/large appliances, smart home gear, power tools, furniture, and more. As part of the sale, you can score the Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 1/2-in Cordless Drill for just $59. (Battery and charger included). That's the lowest price we've seen all year for it. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Best Black Friday deals under $100

Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals include a large sale on Funko Pop" Vinyl Figures. These adorable little bobbleheads cover a large range of pop culture properties including Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more. Deals start from just $3 here, and one of these figures makes a great stocking stuffer or a workplace Secret Santa present. Pictured is the Boba Fett Funko Pop for $4, which is $6 cheaper than this past weekend's price.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $62 now $17 @ Amazon

Sorry, Prime Day, but Black Friday is the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. Yes, you'll find some epic deals on Prime Day, but Black Friday wins hands down. Take for instance this massive sale on Alexa speakers. Many of them are now at their lowest price and come with a TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb. If you're not familiar with the Echo Pop, it's the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Price check: $39 @ Target

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Tune 660NC give you up to 55 hours of battery life (44 hours with ANC) and surprisingly good noise cancelation performance, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at this price.

Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0: was $69 now $52 @ Amazon

Ideal for those cold outdoor runs, the Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0 is is made of DriLayer fabric, which wicks sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry. It features a stand collar with a half-zip front placket and long sleeves with thumbholes. It's available in a variety of size and color combinations.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

This is the first big price cut we've seen on the new Fire HD 10 Tablet. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity.