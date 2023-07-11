Amazon Prime Day deals are live and going fast, as the annual event just began earlier today (July 11). But don't let the focus on big Prime Day TV deals and other steals take your eye away from more affordable products that are also on sale.

I've been covering Prime Day for 7 years now, and I can tell you with confidence that this is a perfect time of the year to re-stock up on essentials. While you treat yourself to some fun, too. To that point, below we've got smart home gadgets that will improve your setup, but also (shocker) a new Mario game that's $19!

The best Prime Day Deals under $25

Blink Mini: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

Yes, you can even get a security camera for under $25 — if that isn't the Prime Day dream, I don't know what is. This 50% off discount nets you a basic security camera for tracking what happens inside your own home. It records in delivers 1080p video, features two-way talk and night vision — all in a small package. Read our Blink Mini review to see if this is right for your needs.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

In what feels like possibly the weirdest Prime Day deal — because savings like this are so rare — a critically-adored Mario game is currently just $19, netting you savings of $40. But this sale isn't because of a lack of quality: our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review explains why this sequel to one of Nintendo's oddest games is a winner, and worthy of your time.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

The best Fire TV Stick is under deep discount right now, as Amazon's chopped more than half-off its fastest 4K stick. Our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review details its snappy performance. This model doesn't skimp on picture quality, with 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR. There's even Wi-Fi 6 support for smoother streaming.

Roku Express: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

What if you don't need 4K? You're just trying to smarten up a TV? As Tom's Guide's resident streaming device expert, I would actually recommend you skip past the cheap Fire Sticks and go for the Roku Express (2022). In our Roku Express 2022 review, we were impressed with it fast app download and load times.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever: Amazon's most-affordable Alexa speaker is easier to buy than ever before, thanks to this sale. In our Echo Pop review , we said it sounds great for a speaker of its size. This Echo also enables smart home device operation and the ability to set timers, but don't expect the temperature and motion sensors found in the Echo Dot.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb: was $64 now $22 @ Amazon

Everybody's gotta start somewhere, and this Alexa smart home starter kit is the right place for many. You get your choice of Echo Dot color (white, black and dark blue), plus a Sengled Bluetooth color bulb you can control with the speaker. Check out our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review to read about its good sound for its small size and built-in Eero

TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

Larger houses need all the Wi-Fi help they can get, so this sale on TP-Link's tiny Wi-Fi extender is definitely one to take advantage of. This 49% off deal expands Wi-Fi by 1,200 square feet, helping you erase any dead zones in your home. Especially useful for streamers whose TVs are far from their routers. Plus, its built-in Ethernet port helps you add wired-only devices to wireless networks.

Self-Gripping Cable Ties by Wrap-It Storage (50 pack): was $12, now $9 @ Amazon

You may be confused as to why I'm bringing velcro ties into this conversation, but I absolutely love these things. After a friend shamed me for my lack of cord management, it was Wrap-It's cable ties that helped me rein in my entertainment center. These ties also make it easier to store cables when you're not using them, so you don't have a giant knot of them. Oh, and this is their lowest price ever, because sales never happen. Once you start using them to tidy, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

This 30% off sale on Kasa's smart plugs offers voice and smart outlet control for all sorts of electronics, plus Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. You can even set them to turn off and on with timer and other schedule settings.

Apple EarPods headphones: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

If you haven't heard, Apple's wired headphones are actually back in vogue, in a bit of modern retro fashion. What happened? Well, they're much harder to lose, don't require charging and are much more affordable. And now they're $13 off at Amazon. And at the very least? They're perfect backup headphones to keep around in case of emergency.