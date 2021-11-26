Now is the ideal time to secure the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday games as the annual sales event has slashed the price of dozens of our favorite titles for Nintendo’s home console/handheld hybrid system.
Nintendo is notorious for being fairly stingy when it comes to reducing the price of its exclusive games, but this year’s crop of Black Friday deals have seen heavy-hitting titles like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reduced to as low as $25. Right now, really is the ideal time to build a library of the best Nintendo Switch games.
Below are the best Nintendo Switch Black games you can score for less right now. Also, make sure to check out out our roundup of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for the best discounts on the Switch itself as well as games and accessories.
Top 5 Nintendo Switch Black Friday games
- Just Dance 2022: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Best Black Nintendo Switch Black Friday games
Just Dance 2022: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
Just Dance is back for another year to get the party started in style. Work up a sweat dancing along to 40 hit tracks including tunes from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and The Weekend.
Neo: The World Ends with You: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
Neo: The World Ends with You is a sequel to the beloved Nintendo DS original. It's a charming, if imperfect, RPG with interesting characters and a killer soundtrack. Check out our full review to get the lowdown.
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon
Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon has the game for just $35. It's dropped to $26 earlier this week, but this is still a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.
Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Super Mario Maker 2 offers a near-limitless number of side-scrolling platforming courses, and if that's still not enough you can even make your own levels. Super Mario Maker 2 also offers a rich single-player campaign that spans themed-course from every era of Mario game.
Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Mario and friends are teeing off in the newest installment in the Mario Golf series. New modes Speed Golf and Battle Golf tweak the classic formula, and Story Mode offers a full single-player campaign.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is $10 off at Amazon.
Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
Monster Hunter Rise takes the standard monster hunting formula and supercharges it. Players must gather materials to build weapons and learn to strategically take down monsters. Seriously, each monster is like a puzzle into itself.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U platformer with a brand new Mario experience. It's a collection with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and it's just $50 at Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. This means any form of discount is rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $10 on this must-have family-friendly hit.