Now is the ideal time to secure the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday games as the annual sales event has slashed the price of dozens of our favorite titles for Nintendo’s home console/handheld hybrid system.

Nintendo is notorious for being fairly stingy when it comes to reducing the price of its exclusive games, but this year’s crop of Black Friday deals have seen heavy-hitting titles like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reduced to as low as $25. Right now, really is the ideal time to build a library of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Below are the best Nintendo Switch Black games you can score for less right now. Also, make sure to check out out our roundup of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for the best discounts on the Switch itself as well as games and accessories.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Black Friday games

Best Black Nintendo Switch Black Friday games

Just Dance 2022: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon Just Dance 2022: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Just Dance is back for another year to get the party started in style. Work up a sweat dancing along to 40 hit tracks including tunes from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and The Weekend.

Neo: The World Ends with You: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon Neo: The World Ends with You: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Neo: The World Ends with You is a sequel to the beloved Nintendo DS original. It's a charming, if imperfect, RPG with interesting characters and a killer soundtrack. Check out our full review to get the lowdown.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon has the game for just $35. It's dropped to $26 earlier this week, but this is still a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 offers a near-limitless number of side-scrolling platforming courses, and if that's still not enough you can even make your own levels. Super Mario Maker 2 also offers a rich single-player campaign that spans themed-course from every era of Mario game.

Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon Mario Golf Super Rush: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario and friends are teeing off in the newest installment in the Mario Golf series. New modes Speed Golf and Battle Golf tweak the classic formula, and Story Mode offers a full single-player campaign.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is $10 off at Amazon.

Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart Monster Hunter Rise: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Monster Hunter Rise takes the standard monster hunting formula and supercharges it. Players must gather materials to build weapons and learn to strategically take down monsters. Seriously, each monster is like a puzzle into itself.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U platformer with a brand new Mario experience. It's a collection with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and it's just $50 at Amazon