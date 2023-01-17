Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale slashes $800 off top 4K TVs and OLEDs

Best Buy has long been one of the best retailers for TV deals, and with Super Bowl TV deals and January Sales now on the scene, the discounts are only getting bigger. And now is a great time to be shopping for a new television as the electronics retailer is running its own seasonal sale.

Dubbed the big-screen TV sale (opens in new tab), Best Buy is slicing up to $800 off some of the best TVs you can buy. As the name would suggest, the deals are primarily focused on larger models, but there are still some bargains to be had, including a 50-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $249 (opens in new tab). Although, it’s the $400 discount on the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV (opens in new tab) that has really caught our attention. After all, we do rank the LG C2 as the best OLED TV you can buy.

Whether you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year, or just want to upgrade your entertainment center in order to binge some of the best new shows of 2023 including The Last of Us on HBO, Best Buy likely has the perfect deal for you.

There are literally dozens of TV discounts at Best Buy, so make sure you browse the full range if you want to be thorough. But, if you need some guidance, these are our picks of the best Best Buy TV deals in the big-screen TV sale.

4K and OLED TVs: up to $800 off @ Best Buy

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's lacking a lot of premium features but you won't get a 4K TV for much cheaper than this.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is more than $400 off in this epic TV deal. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $799 now $679 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

Sony 65" X85K 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

This midrange Sony TV is a great 4K model. As you Google TV you have instant access to all the best streaming services, as well as HDR and Dolby Vision features. It's also designed to take advantage of PlayStation consoles with exclusive features that will improve picture quality when gaming. This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is currently $300 off at Best Buy.

LG 65" 83-Series QNED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG 83 series offers excellent brightness and stunning picture quality, support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and access to the excellent WebOS 6.0 operating system. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 support, making it a good TV for gamers. It's currently $700 off at Best Buy which is the lowest price ever.

Samsung 75" QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

This stunning Samsung QLED TV has been slashed $400 in Best Buy's ongoing TV sale. It boasts a fantastic image quality, strong audio and excellent 4K upscaling. Plus, it packs premium tech including Quantum HDR 24x, Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus. At 75-inch you'll probably need to clear some space in your living room for this one.