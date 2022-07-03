The best 4th of July mattress sales of the holiday are now live. That's great news if you're looking for the best mattress you can afford.

Currently, we're seeing 4th of July sales that knock from $400 to $1,000 off some of our favorite beds. For instance, right now you can get the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress for just $799 (queen) (opens in new tab). Not only is this one of our favorite mattresses, but it's also our top pick when it comes to value because it's roughly $400 cheaper than entry-level mattresses from competing brands. As an added bonus, it comes with a free $499 bed set that includes two pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector.

Even if you're not shopping for a new bed, 4th of July mattress sales are a great opportunity to save on bed sheets, pillows, weighted blankets, and more. Tempur-Pedic, for example, is offering up to 25% off mattress toppers and pillow bundles from $79 (opens in new tab).

Generally speaking, mattress deals can be found throughout the year, but major holidays like the 4th of July are the best time to make mattress purchases. So what 4th of July mattress sales can you shop now? We're offering tips on how to shop smart and what deals are worth your time.

Best 4th of July mattress sales 2022

Editors Choice

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $798 now $399 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we said the mattress offers tremendous value for the money. It's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Summer is in full swing and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its mattress sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,198 now $848 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,420 (was $1,770).

Best Value

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah (opens in new tab)

Nolah's 4th of July mattress sales are now live. Our pick of the bunch is the Nolah Evolution 15, which is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added (by clicking the "x" next to the coupon code) and then add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $745 now $633 @ T&N (opens in new tab)

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. In our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best budget beds you can buy. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $633 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $845 (was $995).

(opens in new tab) Allswell Mattress: was $339 now $271 @ Allswell (opens in new tab)

The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress, which means it's made from both memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. Use coupon "FIREWORKS20" to take 20% off mattresses. (The coupon can also be used on bedding, bath, and spa items). After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (twin) for $271 (was $339), whereas the queen costs $359 (was $449). That's one of the best cheap 4th of July mattress sales we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Brooklyn Bedding Chill Mattress: was $449 now $336 @ Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

While the Chill Mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10-inch model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. After discount, the 10-inch twin costs $336 (was $449), whereas the 10-inch queen costs $524 (was $699). Use coupon code "JULY25" to get these deals.

Memory Foam

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: was $1,722 now $1,099 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is perfect for hot sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Copper review (opens in new tab), we explain how this model uses heat-conductive copper fibers to offer the highest level of cooling from any Nectar mattress. After discount, the twin costs $1,099 (was $1,722), whereas a queen costs $1,499 (was $2,247). Plus, you'll get a free cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is Tempur-Pedic's budget friendly mattress. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off. After discount, the twin is $1,329 (was $1,899), whereas the queen is $1,539 (was $2,199).

(opens in new tab) Sweet Night Dreamy S1 Queen Mattress: was $759 now $607 @ Sweet Night (opens in new tab)

The Dreamy S1 is a memory foam mattress that delivers support and cushioning to keep your spine lifted while relieving back and shoulder pain. The top side of the mattress offers soft support, whereas the tail offers medium firm support. The mattress is also infused with cooling gel to better regulate temperature during sleep, while the triple-layered foam relieves pressure and reduces how much you'll feel your partner moving. After discount, the full costs $496 (was $621), whereas the queen costs $607 (was $759).

(opens in new tab) Casper Original: was $895 now $805 @ Casper (opens in new tab)

Casper is knocking up to $175 off select mattresses during its 4th of July mattress sale. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers of premium foam including a durable base that prevents sinking and sagging. You also get a 10-year limited warranty. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $805 for a twin size (was $895), whereas the queen costs $1,165 (was $1,295).

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Pedic Breeze: was $3,949 now $3,449 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save $300: The Breeze is the the best Tempur-Pedic mattress for hot sleepers as it guarantees to feel at least 3 degrees cooler during the night compared to other Tempur mattresses outside of the Breeze range. It also has a removable cover for machine washing. As part of its current mattress deals — Tempur-Pedic is taking $300 off this mattress. After discount, the twin is $3,449 (was $3,949) and the queen is $3,949 (was $4,449). It's $150 cheaper than it was on Memorial Day.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,049 now $874 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort. As part of its 4th of July mattress sale — the twin is priced at $874 (was $1,074), whereas the queen is on sale for $1,974 (was $2,174).

(opens in new tab) Brentwood Cypress Mattress: was $499 now $399 @ Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

The Cypress mattress is an affordable memory foam mattress designed to support your body's curves while relieving pressure points throughout your body. Use coupon code "JULY" to take $100 off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $399 (was $499), whereas the queen costs $599 (was $699).

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Purple (opens in new tab)

$100 free gift! The Purple Plus Mattress is Purple's newest mattress. It offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,099 (was $1,199), whereas the queen costs $1,799 (was $1,899). Both are $100 pricier than they were on Memorial Day, but for July 4th Purple is bundling a free bedding set valued at $100.

Organic

(opens in new tab) Nolah Natural 11: was $1,499 now $949 @ Nolah (opens in new tab)

The Nolah Natural is an environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic latex hybrid mattress designed for back pain relief. The mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress (opens in new tab) guide. Handcrafted in the USA, it packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that's naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. That helps the Nolah feel warm/cozy in cold weather, yet cool to the touch when the temperatures rise. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,499), whereas the queen costs $1,149 (was $1,799). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,349 now $949 @ Birch (opens in new tab)

The Birch Natural Mattress is the least-expensive mattress that Birch offers. It has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler during sleep than mattresses made using synthetic materials. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. To get the $400 discount, use the code "FOJ400" — you'll also get two Eco-Rest pillows for free.

(opens in new tab) Avocado Green Mattress: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Avocado (opens in new tab)

Avocado is slashing $100 off select organic mattresses. If you're looking for an organic mattress — the Avocado Green Mattress is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. Use coupon code "USA" to take $100 off the company's Green Mattress. After discount, the twin is $1,099 (was $1,199), whereas the queen is $1,599 (was $1,699).

Hybrid

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $399 sheet set! DreamCloud 4th of July mattress sales are out in full swing. The manufacturer is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin (was $799) or $999 for the queen (was $1,199).

(opens in new tab) Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $999 now from $849 @ Brentwood Home (opens in new tab)

Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, the Hybrid Latex Mattress has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. All sizes are $150 off via coupon "USA". After discount, the twin size costs $849 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,149 (was $1,299).

(opens in new tab) Saatva Latex Hybrid: was $1,224 now $1,024 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the comfort and durability of a luxury natural latex mattress, but also want the bouncy support of coils, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is the way to go. A responsive latex layer provides back support and pressure relief, while individually wrapped coils contour to give your body extra support. The coils also minimize motion transfer, making the Latex Hybrid a good choice for anyone with a restless partner. After discount, the twin costs $1,024 (was $1,224), whereas the queen costs $1,824 (was $2,024).

(opens in new tab) Big Fig Hybrid Mattress: was $1,399 now $999 @ Big Fig (opens in new tab)

Save $400! The Big Fig mattress is made with four layers of memory foam and 1,600 pocketed spring coils for support. It also features special cooling technology that actively cools your body temperature as you sleep. Use coupon code "JULY4" to take $400 off all mattresses. After discount, the twin is $999 (was $1,399), whereas the queen is $1,399 (was $1,799). It's one of the best 4th of July mattress sales we've seen from Big Fig, which makes mattresses that support larger weight capacities.

(opens in new tab) Sweet Night Dreamland Hybrid Mattress: was $521 now $391 @ Sweet Night (opens in new tab)

The Dreamland is an affordable hybrid mattress that offers both cooling gel memory foam and hundreds of coils to deliver enhanced edge support and bounce. After discount, you can get the twin for $391 (was $521) or the 8-inch queen for $482 (was $643).

Bases

(opens in new tab) Casper adjustable bases: deals from $398 @ Casper (opens in new tab)

As part of its 4th of July mattress sale — Casper is taking 50% off all adjustable bases. The sale includes the original Adjustable Base, Adjustable Base Pro, and Adjustable Base Max. After discount, prices start as low as $398.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Foundation: was $299 now $249 @ Cocoon by Seal (opens in new tab)

Not all good bed frames cost a bundle. The Cocoon by Sealy Foundation is a basic, but reliable bed foundation available in all sizes. It's easy to assemble, sturdy, and low to the ground for a modern look.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Move Adjustable Bed Frame: was $1,349 now $849 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Move Adjustable Bed Frame is one of the more affordable adjustable bed frames you can buy. It features a built-in massage mode, charging points, and zero gravity technology to relieve pressure on your back.

Prime Day vs. 4th of July mattress sales

We now know that Prime Day 2022 will begin on Tuesday, July 12. The 48-hour event will usher in a flood of deals on everything from 4K TVs to mattresses. However, we generally recommend making your mattress purchases direct from mattress manufacturers. Sure, Amazon has a few mattress exclusives, but mattress manufacturers generally offer the best pricing. Oftentimes, mattress manufacturers bundle freebies with your mattress purchase — such as free sheets or pillows — that Amazon doesn't offer. Either way, make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for the best deals on mattresses.

Tips for buying a mattress on 4th of July

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for 4th of July mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the best 4th of July mattress sale possible.

Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Make sure to check out our Nectar Promo codes and Tempur-Pedic promo codes for today's best coupons.

The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Make sure to check out our Nectar Promo codes and Tempur-Pedic promo codes for today's best coupons. Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle (opens in new tab) with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial (opens in new tab) bundled with a forever warranty (opens in new tab) . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress. Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently. Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 25% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Is 4th of July a good time to buy a mattress?

Independence Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Outside of Black Friday, 4th of July mattress sales offer the best discounts of the year. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. (Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales tend to offer both dollar-off discounts and freebies). Nectar, for instance, is offering up to $399 off mattresses and you'll also get a bedding bundle worth $399 with every purchase.

Do 4th of July mattress sales include bedding?

Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most 4th of July mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.