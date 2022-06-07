Apple Mac Mini M1 crashes to lowest ever price in hidden Amazon deal

The Apple Mac Mini M1 packs a whole lot of computing power into a tiny box. Don’t let its miniature size fool you, it’s faster, cheaper and overall better than many full desktops. And it’s just dropped to its lowest ever price.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Mac Mini M1 on sale for $569 (opens in new tab). That’s $129 off its standard retail price of $669. This is also the device’s all-time low price and one of the best Apple deals currently available. This is actually a hidden Amazon deal, so don’t worry if you don’t see the full saving straight away, proceed to checkout and the retailer will slash your final purchase price by $100, bringing your total to $569.

(opens in new tab) Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It houses Apple's epic M1 chip within a small form factor. Offering strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we were extremely impressed with the machine’s streamlined design and powerful performance. The base version, which comes sporting 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, is the cheapest model available, though the 512GB model (opens in new tab) is also enjoying a (smaller) reduction as well.

In our testing, we had over a dozen Safari tabs open while watching a 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowdown in performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini begin to chug. While it's since been outpaced by the M2 chip, Apple’s M1 processor is still more than capable of keeping up in 2022.

This is easily one of the strongest Apple deals we’ve seen so far this year, and it’s an all-time low price we don’t expect to be beaten for a while. Once you’ve had a look at this Mac Mini M1 deal, make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for the latest offers that you won’t want to miss.