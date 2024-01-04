Amazon New Year deals — 13 great sales I would buy now

The New Year is here, and Amazon is offering a bunch of great sales to celebrate. This online megaretailer is discounting everything from apparel to 4K TVs right now.

If you're looking to get fit on a budget this year, you're in luck. The excellent Fitbit Inspire 3 is $69 at Amazon. It's the best value fitness tracker we've tested at Tom's Guide, and it's currently $30 off and at its lowest price ever. A good pair of earbuds make workouts a breeze, and the Echo Buds (2023) for $34 at Amazon deliver great sound with Alexa integration for a super cheap price.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Amazon sales this week. And make sure to check out the best New Year sales at Best Buy, too.

Amazon New Year deals — Top sales

Under Armour sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Price check: up to 65% off @ Under Armour

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential.

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

Keep things cool or hot (your choice) with this legendary stainless steel thermos. The Stanley Adventure Travel Tumbler holds up to 35 ounces and maintains a beverage's temp for 24 hours or more. It boasts a tough-built spill-proof design that's guaranteed for life. It's also got a nifty built-in cup that doubles as a cap.

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to a new lowest price ever. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. They're rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls. In our Echo Buds (2023) review, we said they "offer Alexa integration and great sound on the cheap."

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is already our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023. Subtract another $30 and it's an even more tempting buy. We love it for its small size, bright and colorful touchscreen, excellent battery life and expansive suite of sleep, wellness and workout monitoring features.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD: was $309 now $159 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. That's an excellent price for a practically essential PS5 accessory. Note: This SSD has sold for $119 in the past.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter: was $760 now $199 @ Amazon

With its sleek and lightweight design, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter is excellent to get you to your destination with its 12.5 mph top speed and 7.5 mile range. In our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Air T15 review, we said it fits the bill of you're a a smaller person looking for one of the best-looking and most portable scooters we’ve seen. It's now 74% off and at its lowest price ever.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and keep dust inside of the unit.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,097 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and this TV reached a peak brightness of over 1,700 nits in our Hisense U8K TV review.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy