Massive Best Buy New Year sale — 15 deals I’d buy now

New Year, new deals! If you're looking for a new OLED TV, laptop, smartwatch or other new tech to get you through the winter chill, Best Buy has you covered with this sale.

For example, the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV is just $599 at Best Buy, which is an incredible price for an OLED TV. You can also grab the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $749 ($250 off.) Plus, the Fitbit Charge 6 for $129 ($30 off) will help you stay on top of your fitness goals in the new year.

Keep scrolling to see the top deals at Best Buy right now. For more, see the best deals in PlayStation's New Year sale.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Lego sets: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. The lowest price deals starting from just $6. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The best streaming device we've ever tested is currently on sale. We love it for its 4K resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision support but check out our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review for all the details.

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

3 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with some freebies: you get 3 months of Apple Music, 3 months of Apple TV Plus and 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus for new and returning subscribers.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $178 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is a must-have countertop appliance for your kitchen because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for kitchens where space is limited with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions. It's now on sale for $178.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

Save $68! The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's the perfect game for playing with friends — just don't get too competitive.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: it's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon