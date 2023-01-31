Amazon just slashed the price of this Hisense 4K ULED TV — now $337

Super Bowl TV deals are seeing big reductions on the latest and greatest OLEDs, but those deals aren’t for everyone. If you want a great TV without paying a fortune, this is a great option.

The 50-inch Hisense U6HF 4K ULED TV is $337 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. The retailer has taken almost $200 off this awesome TV, making it even more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $529 now $337 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This affordable Hisense TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz.

The Hisense U6HF is an awesome TV for its price. It supports HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ for the best possible picture quality. Hisense’s ULED tech makes it stand out from other LED TVs, offering improved color, contrast, and brightness.

Running on the FireTV operating system, you’ll have easy access to the content you want to watch and all the best streaming services . Also included is an Alexa voice remote for voice controls.

While it’s not on our list of the best gaming TVs , this isn’t a bad TV if you’re a gamer on a budget. With support for HDMI 2.1 and auto low latency, the only thing it’s missing is the preferred 120Hz frame rate. If you just want your games to look and play great without worrying about the most possible frames, you can’t go wrong.