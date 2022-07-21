Amazon just slashed the price of AirTags — save on 4-pack right now

If you're an iPhone user who's constantly losing stuff, this is a deal you need to take advantage of. Rarely on sale, Apple's AirTag key finders are now $10 off.

For a limited time, you can get a 4-pack of AirTags for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This works out to about $22 per tag, which is one of the best Apple deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can grab a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for £89 on Amazon UK. The AirTag is rarely seen on sale, so grab them while you can.

We consider Apple's AirTag to be the best key finder for iPhone users. It works seamlessly with newer iPhone models (iPhone 11 or later,) allowing you to use Precision Finding to track the exact location of your AirTag — or whatever you've attached it to.

In our Apple AirTag review, we gave the device high praise for its ease of use. Simply open the Find My app on your phone and you can use it to track the location of the AirTag. Once you get close to the AirTag, within around 20 feet, you will be able to use Precision Finding to get exact directions. The AirTag will also beep to give you an idea of its location, but it can be a little too quiet to be reliably heard if the AirTag is under something. Luckily, using the directions on the app will be enough to find your AirTag in most cases.

About the size of a coat button at 1.26-inches across, the AirTag is designed with all the usual flair Apple products are known for. And just like other Apple products, there are plenty of accessories on the market, too. Apple offers a range of keyrings and loops to keep your AirTags securely attached to your keys or luggage, which can be purchased separately.

