This awesome Vizio QLED TV just crashed to lowest price ever

I search for March Madness TV sales every day, and this deal is looking like a winner. One of the best TVs on the market just got a price cut, making it a deal that's hard to pass up.

The Vizio 50-inch MQX QLED TV is $498 at Amazon right now, its lowest price ever. We rate it as the best TV Vizio has made and it's an awesome budget choice, especially for gamers.

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of the best TVs on the market. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform. If it sells out, Best Buy has the TV for $499.

We think the Vizio M-Series Quantum X (aka the Vizio MQX) is one of the best TVs on the market, and the best TV Vizio has made. If you can deal with this TV's bulky design, it's awesome for gamers shopping on a budget, and puts out good overall TV performance.

When we tested the TV in Calibrated mode, we saw 428 nits of brightness, 97.8749% Rec.709 Gamut Coverage, and a Delta-E score of 1.7444. These numbers are great for a mid-range TV, and in practice we saw sharp, detailed visuals and strong overall picture quality. This TV can also upscale content well thanks to its IQ Ultra+ Processor. The Vizio M-Series Quantum X can't produce results on the level of premium Samsung or Sony QLED TVs, but it does enough to hold its own at this price point.

The audio performance on this TV isn't anything to write home about, but the Vizio MQX did produce clear dialogue and a wide soundstage. However, we felt that sound effects lacked impact. If you can afford one of the best soundbars, it'll go a long way towards improving this TV's audio.

Where this TV really shines is its gaming performance. We measured a low lag time of 13.2ms, and there's support for HDMI 2.1 which lets games run at 120Hz in 4K. If you want to use this TV as a monitor for PC gaming, you can even run games at 240Hz in 1080p.

I highly recommend picking up the Vizio MQX, especially at this price. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our March Madness TV sales.