Amazon back to school sale bundles Fire TV with Echo Dot for $99

One of our favorite TV deals is making a comeback just in time for back to school season.

For a limited time, you can get an Amazon Fire TV bundled with a free Echo Dot from $99 (opens in new tab). Just add a Fire TV and an Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon code "FTVDOT22" to grab yourself one of the best back to school sales we've seen. The deal is valid with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot only. To make it even better, Best Buy is also offering the same deal (opens in new tab).

There are plenty of great Fire TVs to choose from in this sale, including Amazon's new 4-Series line of 4K TVs. For instance, you can get the Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV for $299 (opens in new tab) ($170 off). This 2021 TV packs features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Want a larger screen? Best Buy has the Toshiba M550 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $529 (opens in new tab) ($470 off). There's no need to enter the coupon at Best Buy, as they'll add the free Echo Dot to your purchase automatically. (Eligible Fire TVs will display the free Echo Dot copy underneath the TV's price).

Unfortunately, neither retailer lists when the sale will end. But make sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save.