AirPods Pro 2 just got sliced to $229 in this Black Friday deal

It's Black Friday deals season, and that means we can expect all sorts of discounts on Apple devices. And if you're in the market for new wireless earbuds, we have good news.

Right now the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $20 off and the lowest we've seen them priced at in a while. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) are running a similar $229 deal, making this a great time to snag the latest generation of AirPods Pro for less.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

As you'll see in our AirPods Pro 2 review, Apple has improved upon its earbuds in several ways. This includes 2x better noise cancelation. "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise," our review says. "You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

This isn't the only reason the AirPods 2 earned our coveted Editor's Choice badge as one of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Other highlights include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case is, too.

There are lots of other deals that we're tracking, so be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more savings on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and more headphones.